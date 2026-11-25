There have been plenty of years in the past when we have had to sit through some bad Detroit Lions games on Thanksgiving Day, but this year isn't one of them. Thanksgiving action will kick off at 1 p.m. ET when the Lions host the Chicago Bears, with sole possession of first place in the NFC North on the line.

The Bears entered the week as 2.5-point favorites, but ahead of Thursday the line has shifted an entire point towards Detroit. The Lions are now just 1.5-point underdogs. Let's take a look.

Bears vs. Lions Updated Odds for Thanksgiving Day

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds on Monday Odds on Wednesday Spread Bears -2.5 (-114) Bears -1.5 (-110) Moneyline Bears -148 Bears -122 Total 55.5 (Over -110/Under -110) 55.5 (Over -104/Under -115)

The spread has moved from Bears -2.5 at -114 to Bears -1.5 at -110. The moneyline has shifted from -148 to -122 in favor of the Bears, with the Lions now being set as just +103 underdogs. The total in the game has slightly shifted towards the UNDER. It's still at 55.5, but the UNDER moved from -110 to -115.

The movement in the odds is due to one of two possibilities. Either there's unannounced injury news that the betting market has been made aware of, or the more likely of the two options, heavy sharp money has come in on the Lions.

When significant money comes in from a respected sharp bettor, the market is quick to react. Between market-setting sportsbooks moving their odds and top-down bettors jumping on the sportsbooks that have yet to move, a line can shift an entire point in a hurry without any news breaking.

With that being said, just because the sharp money is on the Lions doesn't mean it's the right side. In fact, for my sake, I hope the sharp money that jumped on Detroit is wrong. I broke down why I'm on the Bears in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets:

The Lions have been able to skate by in recent games when facing bad offenses. Their last four games have come against three offenses that rank in the bottom six of the NFL in EPA per play and a Patriots team that lost Drake Maye early. Their laundry list of injuries and poor defensive play is now set to get exposed when they face one of the best offenses in football on Thanksgiving afternoon.

The Lions' offensive numbers are a touch better than the Bears', but when it comes to the two defenses, we have a borderline top-10 unit in Chicago against a bottom-five unit in Detroit. The Lions may have to score every time they touch the ball to keep pace with Caleb Williams and the Bears' offense.

I'll lay the points on Chicago.

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