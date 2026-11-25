The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions will kick off Thanksgiving Day action in the NFL in what's a pivotal game in the NFC North. The two teams enter the holiday with an 8-2 record, meaning the winner of the game will finish the day as the sole leader in the NFC North.

You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, you'll find three of my favorite touchdown bets. Let's dive into them.

Bears vs. Lions Best NFL Touchdown Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Colston Loveland Anytime Touchdown (+125)

Jameson Williams Anytime Touchdown (+205)

Brock Wright Anytime Touchdown (+1200)

Colston Loveland Anytime Touchdown (+125)

The Detroit Lions have struggled to defend tight ends this season. They've given up 68 receptions and 740 yards to opposing tight ends, and they've also allowed 11 touchdowns to tight ends, the most in the NFL. That could lead to a big game for Colston Loveland, who has the second-most receiving touchdowns on the team this season with three. He's a great bet to find the end zone on Thursday afternoon.

Jameson Williams Anytime Touchdown (+205)

The Bears' defense has had trouble defending explosive passing plays in 2026. They have given up 12 completions of 40+ yards, which is tied for the most in the NFL. That could mean big things for the Lions' deep threat, Jameson Williams, who is averaging 17.0 yards per reception this season. I'm surprised he's listed at north of 2-1 to score his seventh touchdown of the season.

Brock Wright Anytime Touchdown (+1200)

With this being a stand-alone game on Thanksgiving, I expect the Lions to pull out all the stops to try to score on the Bears. One of the players I expect them to target in the red zone is No. 2 tight end, Brock Wright. He has nine receptions for 84 yards this season, so it's not completely unheard of for the Lions to target him. If you want a long-shot bet, Wright is worth a shot at 12-1.

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