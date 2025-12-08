This 7-foot Serbian phenom could be the Baylor Bears' next breakout star

Interest is rising across college basketball for Lazar Stojkovic, a 7-foot, 220-pound center from Serbia who plans to join the 2026 recruiting class. And Baylor is firmly in the mix. The 18-year-old is expected to begin taking visits within the next two months, according to his agent, Stevan Petrovic of Agency55, who listed Ohio State, Baylor, Indiana, Washington, and St. Bonaventure among the programs preparing to host him.

7-foot Serbian pro center Lazar Stojkovic is considering visits to schools like Indiana, Ohio State, Baylor, Washington, and St. Bonaventure, per his agent Stevan Petrovic of @Agency55NIL. https://t.co/PR3AhApCT1 pic.twitter.com/ZxWCSHkK4K — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) December 5, 2025

A European Prospect Built for Modern College Basketball

Nov 9, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew reacts on the sidelines against the Washington Huskies during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Stojkovic is coming off a strong showing at the 2025 Euroleague Next Generation Tournament, averaging 10.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game. His size, mobility, and rim-protection instincts have quickly made him one of the more intriguing international names in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

He currently plays professionally for Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet and BKK Radnički, a developmental structure that exposes him to both elite European competition and age-specific development. Crvena Zvezda competes in the Serbian League, the ABA League, and the EuroLeague, widely considered Europe’s top level, while Radnički focuses on nurturing young Serbian talent.

In a college landscape where size, skill, and pro experience carry increasing value, Stojkovic fits the profile programs covet. The next step is determining which staff connects with him first and strongest once visits begin.

Why Baylor’s International Track Record Matters

Mar 21, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew speaks with guard VJ Edgecombe (7) during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Pursuing international prospects is not a new philosophy for Scott Drew. It has become one of Baylor’s competitive advantages.In the 2025 class, Baylor landed five-star forward Tounde Yessoufou, a native of Benin City, Nigeria who gained national attention playing high school basketball in California. The year before, Drew signed five-star guard V.J. Edgecombe, a proud native of Bimini in The Bahamas. Edgecombe grew up playing basketball on the island before moving to the United States for high school, eventually developing into one of Baylor’s most impactful freshmen in recent memory.

Edgecombe delivered immediately. He averaged 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.1 steals per game, earned Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors, secured Second Team All-Big 12, and set Baylor’s freshman steals record with 68. His success propelled him into the 2025 NBA Draft, where he was selected No.3 overall by the Philadelphia 76ers. These wins strengthen Baylor’s pitch to the next wave of global recruits. They reinforce that Drew not only identifies international talent but develops it at a high level.

Why It Matters for Baylor

Mar 21, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew reacts during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Signing Stojkovic would extend that identity. He brings length, timing, professional seasoning, and a defensive presence rarely found in traditional high school recruiting. Adding him to Baylor’s pipeline would align with the broader trend across college basketball, where acquiring top overseas talent is quickly becoming essential rather than experimental.

In a new era defined by expanded pathways like the transfer portal, G League, international academies, programs that widen their recruiting nets stand to benefit most. Baylor is positioning itself to stay ahead of that curve, and Lazar Stojkovic represents the next opportunity to do so.

More From Baylor On SI