Baylor 5-star Tounde Yessoufou acknowledges tough transition as NBA Draft stock slips

Five-star freshman Tounde Yessoufou admits adapting to college basketball has been tougher than expected, and his early-season efficiency issues with the Baylor Bears are now reflected in slipping NBA Draft projections.

Nov 14, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) controls the ball as Tarleton State Texans guard Jordan Mizell (0) defends during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Baylor Bears Five-star freshman Tounde Yessoufou entered the season with lottery expectations. Seven games in, his flashes are clear, but so are the hurdles. And to his credit, he isn’t running from that reality.

“I ain’t gonna lie, it’s been tough a little bit,” Yessoufou said when asked about adjusting to the collegiate game. “But I just feel like my teammates and my coaches keep pouring into me and [I need to] just let the game come into me, that’s the biggest adjustment.”

That adjustment is exactly what NBA evaluators have been watching closely. Before the season, Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman projected Yessoufou as a top-10 candidate and compared him to Washington Wizards guard Cam Whitmore. The praise came with a caveat.

“Yessoufou’s physical traits and mentality point to a high floor,” Wasserman wrote. “He will have to show progress with his handle and shotmaking to sell NBA teams on a high ceiling.”

Through seven games, those concerns remain front-and-center.

Strong Production, But Efficiency Holds Him Back

Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou Bears coach Scott Drew Big 12 basketball 2026 NBA Draft
On the surface, Yessoufou’s numbers look solid: 17.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game, with the steals ranking third in the Big 12. His motor translates. His athleticism pops. His defensive activity suggests pro-ready instincts. Those were never the questions. The issue is efficiency.

Yessoufou is shooting 45.8 percent from the field and just 26.5 percent from three on nearly five attempts per game. Even the field goal percentage is somewhat misleading. He has shot 50 percent or better in only three contests and two of those came against UT Rio Grande Valley and Sacramento State, where he finished 62.5 and 73.3 percent, respectively. Remove those two outliers while keeping the San Diego State game included, and he’s shooting 35.4 percent from the field.

That leaves him under 40 percent from both the field and three-point range, while also being a 76.7 percent free-throw shooter who doesn’t consistently draw fouls. For a projected one-and-done wing whose draft case hinges on scoring upside, that profile is a red flag.

Draft Stock Reflects the Slow Start

Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou Bears coach Scott Drew Big 12 basketball 2026 NBA Draft
The early returns are already shifting opinions. After entering the cycle with lottery buzz, his placement in updated draft boards has dipped:

- Sports Illustrated: 17th

- The Athletic: 20th

- ESPN: No longer listed among Freshman of the Year contenders

The message is consistent: NBA teams still buy the tools, but the polish is lagging. The biggest developmental gap is processing speed. Yessoufou is still learning how quickly defenses rotate, how to create advantages against high-major athletes, and how to find quality shots in structured offense.

Why Conference Play Will Define His Path

Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou Bears coach Scott Drew Big 12 basketball 2026 NBA Draft
Nothing is lost. Not even close. But the scouting runway shortens once Big 12 play begins. That stretch will reveal whether Yessoufou can stabilize his shot selection, tighten his handle, and translate physical dominance into efficient production against elite defenders.

Some evaluators will gamble on the intangibles alone. Others need to see scoring craft catch up to the athleticism. Either way, the next two months will determine whether Yessoufou is truly one-and-done or if another year in college is the path to unlocking the player his tools promise.

