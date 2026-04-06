Way-Too-Early Starting Lineup Projection for Baylor Basketball in 2026-27

The offseason has officially begun for Baylor after a disappointing season. The Bears missed the NCAA Tournament and now Scott Drew will look to reshape Baylor's offense for the better.

The Bears are for sure losing four players, who graduate, and all eyes will be on Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou to see what they decide to do. Baylor will add players from the transfer portal, along with losing some, too.

However, let's take a stab at what Baylor's way-too-early starting lineup might look like for the 2026-27 season.

Guard: JJ White OR Transfer

Obi Agbim will be gone and Baylor will be looking for a new point guard. JJ White was a part of last offseason's transfer class, but a season-ending injury will allow White to come back one more season.

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In four games, he averaged 1.5 points per game. But what makes White an intriguing option is that he has both experience and in 2024-25 with Omaha, he led the conference with four assists per game. White would be able to distribute the ball for the Bears next season.

But if Scott Drew thinks White is better suited coming off the bench, that's where an incoming transfer could slot in as the starting point guard.

Guard: Isaac Williams

Isaac Williams was arguably the most improved player for Baylor from the start of the season to the end. Not only did he earn a starting role, but Baylor already inked him to a two-year deal. Williams was fourth on the team, averaging 10.4 points per game.

There is no question that Williams will be a starter for the Bears next season. And if Baylor can get an even bigger jump out of Williams from Year 2 to Year 3, he could be an All-Big 12 player next season.

Guard: Tounde Yessoufou OR Transfer

Both Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou are projected first-round picks, but if Baylor has a chance to keep one of them in Waco, it feels like it's Yessoufou. His name continues to drop down draft boards, and Yessoufou could come back for one more season to develop his game, and become a lottery pick.

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Yessoufou shot under 30% from three and that's a part of his game that needs to get better. Obviously, Yessoufou could also go elsewhere, but if the Bears offer a nice NIL package, getting Yessoufou back for one more season doesn't seem out of this world.

However, if both Carr and Yessoufou leave, once again, expect Drew to replace them with a high-usage player out of the portal.

Forward: Maikcol Perez OR Transfer

Right now, go ahead and pull a name out of a hat here. It feels like Baylor will go find a plug-and-play player here, but if anyone on the roster has a chance to start at forward, it might be Mikcol Perez, who suffered a torn ACL this past offseason.

Perez signed with Baylor last year, and he played for Team Italy in the 2024 U17 FIBA World Cup. He averaged 14.6 points and shot nearly 59% from the field. Assuming he is fully healthy, Perez should make some sort of an impact for the Bears next season.

Andre Iguodala II is also an interesting name. The 6'7" athletic player should see rotation minutes as well, but is unlikely to earn a starting job at the beginning of the season.

Center: Juslin Bodo Bodo

Juslin Bodo Bodo was supposed to be Baylor's starting center this year, but due to an arm injury, he never played a second for the Bears. Bodo Bodo was a two-time Big South Defensive Player of the Year, and he was supposed to hold down the fort in the Big 12 Conference.

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Assuming the High Point transfer returns to Waco, we would expect Bodo Bodo to start for Scott Drew next season. He has a high motor and will rebound with anyone. His presence will help Baylor's defense out tremendously.