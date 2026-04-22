How Yale Transfer Isaac Celiscar Fits With Baylor Basketball After Committing to Bears

Baylor has landed its third transfer portal commitment on Wednesday afternoon after Yale forward Isaac Celiscar announced his intentions to transfer to the Bears. Celiscar joins Liberty guard Brett Decker Jr. and Penn State guard Kayden Mingo — two players who already committed to Scott Drew's program.

Celiscar comes to Baylor after spending two seasons at Yale. The 6'6" forward played in 30 games his true freshman season, coming off the bench, scoring 7.1 points and grabbing five rebounds. In Year 2 with Yale, Celiscar had a major improvement and became one of the Bulldogs' top players.

Celiscar scored 13.2 points, grabbed 6.8 rebounds, and dished out 3.2 assists per game. He saw his three-point shooting rise from 26.9% in Year 1 to over 40% in Year 2 with Yale. He was ranked as the No. 110 transfer, according to On3's Rankings.

This past season, Celiscar was second-team All-Ivy League. He had 24 games where he scored in double figues, and he had six double-doubles for Yale. Celiscar played in one NCAA Tournament during his two seasons with Yale, and he had a good showing his freshman season against Texas A&M, where he scored 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting.

The fit with Baylor

In all likelihood, Baylor has lost both Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou from last season. Carr had announced he was entering the 2026 NBA Draft, where he was going to stay. As for Yessoufou, he initially announced he was entering the draft, but it was unclear if he had hired an agent or not. On Tuesday, Yessoufou announced he was also entering his name in the transfer portal. There is a slim chance the five-star freshman returns to Waco — but never say never.

With the return of Isaac Williams, Baylor already had a key returnee on the roster. Center Justlin Bodo Bodo will also be back after suffering a season-ending injury that didn't allow him to play for Baylor this past season.

Celiscar could slot in as the starting 3 for Baylor this season — or even the 4. As of now, expect Kayden Mingo, Brett Decker Jr., and Williams to all slot in as starters, which then would make Celiscar become a small 4 on the court.

According to EvanMiya's player ratings, Celiscar was the second-best Ivy League offensive player in the league with an offensive rating of 5.47 — right behind teammate Nick Townsend. His team was significantly better when Celiscar was on the court and he should provide an immediate impact for Baylor.

Not only can he go grab boards, but Celiscar can space the floor and make some three-pointers — somethingt that was desperately missing from this past team.