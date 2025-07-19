Baylor basketball gaining key experience while representing Team USA
Baylor men's basketball team lost every single player from last year's Round of 32 squad. The Bears lost some of their talent to the NBA Draft, but there was also an ample amount of talent that went portaling -- like 5-star Rob Wright.
Despite losing so much talent, Scott Drew and Baylor were named as the team to represent Team USA in the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Germany. Drew recently sat down for an interview and he spoke about the team chemistry.
“When you put all-star teams together, you don’t have the chemistry and the familiarity plus you don’t have (the) same offense and defense, and you have to put everything in in a real quick manner,” Drew said “Bringing university teams over that have had a chance to practice together gives you a better team.”
While the Bears' current roster hasn't played a game together on the college level, Baylor has been practicing together and this time will give them the chemistry needed when the college basketball season rolls around.
Star freshmen Andre Iguodala II and Drew Perry are both set to participate for Baylor in the FISU World University Games. This will give both of them experience heading into the college season.
Team USA's first game will come on Saturday against Team India. You can watch it on FISU2025. The game will be played at 1pm CT.
