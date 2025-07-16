Baylor named the 'archvillain' to Big 12 football foe
The Big 12 is logjammed at the top of the conference. The champion could be a multitude of teams, including the Baylor Bears.
One other team that has been in the news recently due to its major NIL spending is rival Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are building something in Lubbock and it's been reported that Texas Tech has spent the second-most money of any college team.
While the Red Raiders are spending a ton of money, Texas Tech has to get past Baylor. According to ESPN, the Red Raiders' archvillain in 2025 is none other than the Baylor Bears.
Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire got his start in college coaching at Baylor under Matt Rhule and was promoted under Dave Aranda. He left in midseason in 2021 when he got the Tech job. While trying to right the ship in Lubbock, he's gone 1-2 against Aranda, including a 59-35 home loss last season. Since Mike Leach was fired, the Red Raiders are 5-10 against the Bears, a team they'll need to eclipse with their big ambitions to sit atop the Big 12.
Baylor ran Texas Tech out of the building last year. Joey McGuire might be spending money, but he has to get past his former boss, Dave Aranda. The Bears should only be better in 2025 -- like the Red Raiders -- and the two teams won't play one another in the regular season. If Baylor and Texas Tech meet, it would be in the Big 12 Championship. If that happens, will McGuire finally be able to get past Aranda?
