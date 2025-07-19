Inside The Bears

Baylor Bears making their mark in the NBA Summer League

Former Bears have been showing out

Former Baylor Bears shooting guard VJ Edgecomb
The NBA Summer League is underway in Las Vegas, and many former Baylor Bears have been impressing their respective teams. Headlining the group of former Bears impressing his new team thus far is the No.3 overall pick from the 2025 NBA draft, VJ Edgecomb. In his lone game played in Las Vegas against the Washington Wizards, Edgecomb put up a well-rounded stat line, finishing with 15 points, six rebounds, four assists, and 3 steals.

Below is a list of how all former Bears have performed thus far in Las Vegas:

Jalen Bridges - Boston Celtics: 3GP | 14.4 MIN | 5.3 PTS | 3.3 REB | 0.7 AST | 1.7 STL
Kendall Brown - Boston Celtics: 4GP | 13.9 MIN | 8.3 PTS | 1.5 REB | 0.5 AST | 0.5 STL
Rayj Dennis - Indiana Pacers: 3GP | 27.7 MIN | 16.0 PTS | 2.0 REB | 6.0 AST | 2.3 STL
VJ Edgecombe - Philadelphia 76ers: 1GP | 30.4 MIN | 15.0 PTS | 6.0 REB | 4.0 AST | 2.0 STL
Adam Flagler - Atlanta Hawks: 4GP | 17.5 MIN | 8.3 PTS | 2 REB | 2 AST | 0.8 STL
Yves Missi - New Orleans Pelicans: 3GP | 24.2 MIN | 7.3 PTS | 10.7 REB | 0.7 AST | 0.7 STL
Norchad Omier - Cleveland Cavaliers: 4 GP | 20.2 MIN | 11.0 PTS | 8.0 REB | 0.7 AST | 1.0 STL
Ja'Kobe Walter - Toronto Raptors: 4 GP | 24.3 MIN | 15.3 PTS | 3.3 REB | 0.5 AST | 2.5 STL

Yves Miss and Ja'Kobe Walter, both former Bears now heading into their second seasons, are coming off strong rookie years. Missi averaged 9.1 PTS and 8.2 REB on 54.7% from the field, while Walter put up 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, and 1.6 AST. With both players heading into their sophomore campaigns, the former 21st and 19th overall picks have a lot to prove and will continue to carve out roles and fight for playing time on their respective teams.

