Analyzing Baylor's 2026 4-star commits: DL Jamarion Carlton
Jamarion Carlton surprised some in Central Texas, spurning the in-state hotbed Longhorns just an hour down the road, and legacy defensive program LSU in the name of the Bears, with Carlton saying at his commitment ceremony that the Bears had been recruiting him the earliest and longest, and he wanted to reward that loyalty to Aranda and Co.
Rankings: Ranked 34th nationally, 3rd-best DL in Texas, and 4th-highest rated prospect to ever commit to Baylor (via 247Sports).
Analysis: A 3-sport athlete, very rare among true defensive linemen, with experience both as a sprinter and a shotputter in track and field, as well as a high-flying forward in basketball. Carlton is an imposing figure at 6 '5, 260, but he displays the quick-twitch athleticism and nimbleness of someone 30 pounds lighter. At his best working as a 5-tech over tackles, where he's not necessarily a burner around the edge, but his combination of speed, power, and football IQ make him a nightmare to block. Has a nose for the ball, consistently making plays in the run game and understanding the value of 1st and 2nd down, and earning the right to rush the passer. In discussion with his high school coaches, they plan to utilize him all up and down the DLine, even as a traditional 0-tech/nose guard in certain situations, a testament to his football IQ and versatility. His speed to power is his most dangerous trait at this point, and while he hasn’t fully developed his pass rush toolkit, his use of his length, arm overs, and rip moves allow him to dominate high school linemen. A smart young man, he can quickly identify blocking schemes, maintain gap discipline, and offers a high floor as someone with lots of room for growth despite lofty recruiting rankings and dominant physical gifts. As a long-limbed rusher, he can play a bit high sometimes, and developing more flexibility would allow him to more consistently turn the corner on tackles. Also interested to see how his frame develops with a college weight room, as he’s 20 pounds either way from being a true edge specialist at 240, or a Walter Nolen-esque interior penetrator at 280.
Reminds me of: Current Texas EDGE Colin Simmons. There’s a reason why Texas was hot on Carlton's trail, and was reportedly upset about missing out on him. His frame is honestly a bit more stout than the former Duncanville prospect, but they both offer upside as instant impact rushers, with room for development with pass rushing technique and refinement. Simmons did more work as a standup rusher and hybrid, whereas Carlton can be used as interior rusher and is a better run defender than Simmons at this stage of his career, but both of these guys play with their hair on fire at all times, and I believe that both of these guys will make money on Sundays rushing the passer.
