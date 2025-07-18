How to watch Baylor basketball represent Team USA in FISU World University Games
Team USA men's basketball is set to kickoff the Rhine-Ruhr FISU World University Games on Saturday. Scott Drew and the Baylor Bears will mostly represent Team USA in the event, and the world will be watching the future Baylor team ahead of the 2025-26 college basketball season.
What is the FISU World University Games
Debuting as the World University Games in 1923 in Paris, France, the precursor event was held in Europe every two years until 1939. The event was revived in 1947 – two years before the founding of FISU - and returned as the 'Universiade' in Turin, Italy, in 1959. As part of the relaunch, the 'U' shape of the FISU flag and the song 'Gaudeamus Igitur', which is played at the Medal Ceremonies instead of the national anthem, were introduced. Since then, the multi-sport event has been held every two years (in odd-numbered years), with both summer and winter editions. The most important competition in international university sport, the Universiade became known as the 'FISU World University Games' in 2020.
Schedule/How to watch -- from BaylorBears.com
All Team USA games in the tournament will be streamed live, with the broadcasts available at BaylorRadio and video at FISU2025.
• Game 1: Team USA vs. Team IndiaSaturday, July 19th| Ischelandhalle | Hagen, Germany | 8:00 pm CET (1:00 pm CT)
• Game 2: Team USA vs. Team LatviaSunday, July 20th| Grugahalle | Essen, Germany | 5:30 pm CET (10:30 am CT)
• Game 3: Team USA vs. Team RomaniaMonday, July 21st| Ischelandhalle | Hagen, Germany | 5:30 pm CET (10:30 am CT)
• Quarterfinals:Wednesday, July 23rd| Ischelandhalle/Sporthalle am Hallo | TBD
• Semifinals:Thursday, July 24th| Grugahalle/Ischelandhalle | TBD
• Finals:Saturday, July 26th| Grugahalle/Sporthalle am Hallo | TBD
Teams competing/Groups
Group A: Germany, Finland, Chile, Chinese Taipei
Group B: USA, India, Latvia, Romania
Group C: Czech Republic, Brazil, Philippines, Poland
Group D: Argentina, Lithuania, Lebanon, Korea
Team USA Roster
0 |Dan Skillings Jr.| G | 6-6 | Sr. | Cincinnati: 9.2 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 44 FG%, 30 3P%, 61 FT%, 29 GP
1 |JJ White| G | 6-1 | 5th | Omaha: 13.7 PPG, 4 APG, 2.6 RPG, 49 FG%, 44 3P%, 80 FT%, 35 GP
2 |Will Kuykendall| G | 6-2 | RSo. | Arizona: N/A
3 |Drew PerryG | 5-10 | Fr.: N/A
5 |Obi Agbim| G | 6-3 | 5th | Wyoming: 17.6 PPG, 3.4 APG, 3.2 RPG, 47 FG%, 44 3P%, 79 FT%, 29 GP
7 |Andre Iguodala II| G/F | 6-7 | Fr.: N/A
10 |Isaac Williams IV| G | 6-1 | So. | TAMU Corpus Christi: 10.8 PPG, 3.7 APG, 3.2 RPG, 44 FG%, 19 GP
33 | *Samson Aletan | C | 6-10 | Jr. | Yale: 7.5 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 59 FG%, 63 FT%, 30 GP
43 |Cameron Carr| G | 6-5 | RSo. | Tennessee: 4.8 PPG, 1.5 RPG, 63 FG%, 40 3P%, 78 FT%, 4 GP
44 |Caden Powell| C | 6-9 | Sr. | Rice: 10.4 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 57 FG%, 65 FT%, 32 GP
