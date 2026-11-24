Baylor is back in action and the Bears return to Las Vegas to compete in the Players Era. The tournament has expanded to 16 teams and Baylor's first opponent will be the No. 15 Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Bears are looking for a big win in the regular season. Baylor is 4-1, but suffered a close loss to Texas in San Antonio. Scott Drew's team beat both Florida and Illinois in exhibition games, so the team is certainly capable of landing a statement win.

Here's how to see the game, a couple of storylines, and a prediction.

How to watch

When: Tuesday, Nov. 24

Tuesday, Nov. 24 Where: T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, NV)

T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, NV) Time: 9:00 p.m. CT

9:00 p.m. CT Streaming: ESPN2

ESPN2 Broadcast: Dave O'Brien & Cory Alexander

Storylines to watch

Handling Alabama's guard play

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Nate Oats runs a high-paced offense and Alabama has the No. 5 scoring team in the country. The Tide have three players who score in double figures, but it's their guards, Aden Holloway and Amari Allen, who lead the way.

Baylor's guards are going to have their hands full guarding both players. Holloway leads the team, averaging 16.3 points, while shooting 56.3% from three. Allen is right behind, putting up 16.2 points and shooting 50% from deep.

This is where Dylan Mingo could really shine. He's the best defender, potentially on the court, and Scott Drew will likely have him on Allen. Kayden Mingo will likely guard Holloway as the point guard. Alabama will screen to get both players open and it's going to be up to Baylor to go through the screens and not allow Alabama open looks.

Figuring out front-court play

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Elijah Williams has been starting at the '4' for Baylor and he's played well, averaging 10 points per game. But the Bears have been very guard-dependent this season, which is fine, but Scott Drew has to figure out his front court.

High Point transfer Juslin Bodo Bodo continues to start, but he's been a shell of what was expected. He was never a big scorer at High Point, but he was a two-time Defensive Player of the Year in the Big South. Obviously, the injury derailed him last season.

But this season, he is averaging 3.6 rebounds and one block per game. Caden Powell has clearly outplayed Bodo Bodo and it might be time to switch things up.

Prediction

While Alabama is the No. 5 scoring offense, Baylor isn't that far behind, ranking at No. 24. Both teams can get up and down the court, but the Tide is likely the better shooting team between the two. That's where the Bears are going to need to rely on both Brett Decker Jr. and Isaac Celiscar to stay hot from three, along with seeing Isaac Williams Jr. find his stroke.

While Alabama is the better offensive team, Baylor is the better defensive team and that starts with Dylan Mingo. It's a tall task, but if the true freshman can lock in on Amari Allen and force some errant shots, that could get Alabama's offense rattled. The way you beat Nate Oats' team is to slow down the pace a little and force tough threes.

We've seen Baylor take down giants prior to the regular season, and Tuesday will mark its first big win of the real season.

Final score: Baylor 91, Alabama 88

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