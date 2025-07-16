Baylor basketball set to go toe-to-toe with perennial power
Baylor men's basketball might have lost every player from its roster this past season, but as a top basketball program -- the Bears won't shy away from any challenges. Recently, Baylor announced a four-game series with perennial blue-blood, Memphis.
Baylor and Memphis will play four games beginning in 2025. The first game will be played in Memphis, and then in 2026, Baylor will host the game. The Bears will then host the Tigers again in 2027, and Memphis will have the final game at its place in 2028.
The two teams have played each other eight times in series history, and the Tigers hold a 6-2 advantage.
You can read the full press release below:
One of just five schools to be ranked inside the top 10 in each of the last six seasons, Baylor is coming off a school-record sixth-consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. In addition to extending the nation's fifth-longest active postseason streak, BU won a tournament game for a sixth straight year, becoming one of just three teams in the country to boast that distinction.
