Baylor 2026 commit takes massive drop in latest Rivals rankings
It was a massive win for Dave Aranda and Baylor when four-star WR Jordan Clay picked the Bears over Oklahoma and Colorado. The 6-foot-3, San Antonio (TX) product was ranked among the top WRs in the country amongst all of the recruiting services when he committed.
While 247Sports is still high on Clay, he is ranked as the No. 85 overall player and the No. 8 WR, per 247Sports -- not all recruiting services are high on him.
Rivals released its new recruiting rankings on Monday since it merged with On3. But the coveted WR took a massive hit by the recruiting service. Clay is now ranked as a three-star prospect, and is no longer ranked inside Rivals' top-300. Clay is ranked as the No. 52 WR in the 2026 class and the 49th-best player in the state of Texas.
For comparison, on 247Sports, Clay isn't only the No. 8 WR in the '26 class, but he's also the No. 15 prospect from the state of Texas.
With Clay entering his senior year of high school, he will have to prove the doubters wrong. The Bears are extremely happy with their new WR commit, and time will tell just how wrong Rivals is.
