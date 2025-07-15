Baylor’s Big 12 rival named a top ‘big spender’ in college football
The Big 12 Conference is wide open entering 2025. There are a handful of teams that could compete to win the conference and get a ride into the College Football Playoff. Arizona State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Baylor, Utah, and Texas Tech are all listed toward the top of the conference -- with all of them having a fighter's chance to win.
But one of those teams stands out compared to the rest -- not ASU making the CFP in 2024. The Red Raiders went wild in the transfer portal this year, buying talent using NIL and revenue sharing. Texas Tech had one of the best classes this past offseason, and when On3 took a survey asking which teams spent the most money -- Baylor's rival was listed No. 2 on the list.
A year ago, Texas Tech would probably not have cracked the top 10. But the Red Raiders burst onto the spending scene this offseason with billionaire booster Cody Campbell, putting together the nation’s top-ranked portal class while retaining their roster. That doesn’t come without deep pockets. With so much money spent, expectations are high for Texas Tech to deliver on the field.
Sources have told On3 that this year’s roster is set to cost Texas Tech north of $28 million. Major portal wins included Colorado offensive lineman Cash Cleveland and Stanford EDGE David Bailey. Texas Tech also outbid Ohio State on USC running back Quinten Joyner, spending roughly $700,000.
“They have to pay 30% more to get the guy because of location,” a source said.
Texas Tech made it apparent it's willing to do whatever it can to win championships by using the portal. The Bears on the other hand? Not the same. Baylor reeled in 22 transfers this past offseason, but the Bears had the 49th-ranked transfer class.
Instead of loading up on star players, Baylor found niche players who will fit what Dave Aranda is building in Waco. The Bears landed mostly all three-star transfers, who will likely see valuable roles in 2025 on the field.
Time will tell which theory works, but after Baylor took down the Red Raiders in 2024, the Bears hold the cards in the rivalry game.
