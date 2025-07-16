Flipping the field? Baylor 2026 commit trending North to Michigan
Momentum has been picking up the last couple of weeks. But Baylor's 2026 safety commit Jordan Deck has started to trend toward a team in the Big Ten, the 6-2,189 pound safety is starting to trend in the direction of the 2023 national champions, Michigan Wolverines.
Deck, the 4-star defensive back out of Frisco, TX has been committed to Baylor since June 24th. He took an official visit to Michigan on June 13th. Then the following week, to wrap up his OVs, Deck visited Baylor on June 20th where he committed four days later.
Reported by On3 Deck stated that he had a very good visit with the Wolverines, enjoyed the campus life with current players in Ann Arbor.
If Baylor loses Deck to the Michigan Wolverines it would be a huge loss as primary recruiter Khenon Hall has prioritized Deck as the centerpiece of the defensive backfield for the Bears. Deck's positional flexibility will hurt in the long run as this could turn into a situation where the Bears could try and find a senior rising star once the high school season gets underway and develop or have to rely on the transfer portal in the future.
