How to watch, listen to Baylor basketball open Big 12 play vs. TCU

After starting the season 10-2, Baylor will now start Big 12 play. On Saturday, the Bears will head to TCU for their first test in the new-look conference and the Horned Frogs have been solid, too. TCU, like Baylor, has 10 wins.

The Horned Frogs lost by four points to Michigan this season -- arguably the best team in the country -- and beat both Florida and Wisconsin this year.

Going on the road, Baylor will have to be on its game, but luckily, the Bears will likely debut former NBA draft pick James Nnaji against TCU. All eyes will be on how he performs for the Bears.

Here is ho you can see Baylor take on TCU.

How to watch

Day: Saturday, Jan. 3

Saturday, Jan. 3 When: 1 p.m. CT

1 p.m. CT TV : TNT

: TNT Announcers: Spero Deeds and Greg Anthony

Spero Deeds and Greg Anthony Radio : Baylor Sports Media Network

: Baylor Sports Media Network Where: Schollmaier Arena (Fort Worth, TX)

Leading Players

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Baylor

Points: Cameron Carr - 21.3 PPG

Rebounds: Caden Powell - 8.5 RPG

Assists: Obi Agbim - 3.7 APG

Steals: Tounde Yessoufou 2.3 SPG

Blocks: Cameron Carr - 1.8 BPG

TCU

Points: David Punch - 14.2 PPG

Rebounds: David Punch - 7.7 RPG

Assists: Brock Harding - 6.0 APG

Steals: Brock Harding - 2.1 SPG

Blocks: David Punch - 2.3 BPG

Baylor has won the last five contests at Schollmaier Arena, the last loss coming on Feb. 29, 2020.

BU is 10-3 in the Scott Drew era playing in Fort Worth against the Horned Frogs.

The 7'0 center of James Nnaji comes to Waco after spending the last four seasons playing in the EuroLeague. Nnaji was selected as the 31st overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons before his rights were traded to the Charlotte Hornets and later the New York Knicks.

The Makurdi, Nigeria, native was ranked as the 24th-best prospect in the ESPN Top 100.

Yessoufou has snagged double-digits in every game this season, which ties for fifth among active streaks of Big 12 players beginning their career with 10-plus points in consecutive games.

The Bears ended their non-con season with three consecutive 110-point performances. Baylor and Texas A&M are the first teams in the Major Conferences (ACC, Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, Pac-12 (1996-97 - 2023-24), SEC) to have three consecutive games with 110+ points.

BU is ranked 7th in the nation and 1st in the Big 12 in offense efficiency (125.7) according to KenPom.

