Baylor followed Sunday’s three-point loss to Texas with a game that was decided well before halftime. The Bears led 60-19 at the break and finished with a 104-55 win at Foster Pavilion, improving to 4-1.

Brett Decker Jr.’s record-tying shooting performance led the way, but Baylor also got efficient scoring inside and plenty of help creating those shots. Here are three studs and one dud from the win.

Stud: Brett Decker Jr.

Decker scored Baylor’s first 14 points and finished with a career-high 35, tying the program record with 10 made 3-pointers. He went 10-for-17 from deep and needed just 26 minutes to put together the biggest scoring performance of his career.

Scott Drew credited Decker’s teammates for setting screens and getting him the ball on time and on target. Baylor kept creating opportunities for its best shooter, and Decker made the most of them.

Stud: Elijah Williams

Nov 18, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears forward Elijah Williams (0) goes up for a layup against Jackson State Tigers guard Blake Nettles (0) during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams finished with 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting, seven rebounds and a block. Five of those rebounds came on the offensive end, and his only missed field goal was a 3-pointer.

With Decker drawing so much attention outside, Williams gave Baylor someone who could finish possessions closer to the basket. He didn’t need many shots to reach double figures, and his offensive rebounds helped the Bears get additional opportunities.

Baylor’s guards can create chances for Williams around the rim, where he made all six of his attempts. If he continues finishing those looks and getting to missed shots, he can contribute consistently without needing the offense to run through him.

Stud: Isaac Williams IV

Williams only scored five points, but his eight assists tied a career high. He added five rebounds and committed just one turnover in 24 minutes off the bench.

On a day where everything Decker touched turned to gold, Baylor didn’t need Williams to force his own offense. It needed him to get the ball to teammates in position to score, and he did that while taking care of it.

Baylor finished with 31 assists on 38 made baskets. Williams led that effort, while Kayden Mingo and Isaac Celiscar each had seven assists. Having several players who could find the open teammate helped the Bears keep the ball moving instead of asking one guard to create everything.

Dud: Kayden Mingo’s Shooting

Nov 18, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kayden Mingo (4) has his shot blocked by Jackson State Tigers guard Mike Williams (11) during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mingo finished with seven points on 2-of-8 shooting, including 1-for-5 from three. He also missed two of his four free throws.

The shooting belongs here, but his overall performance needs more context. Seven assists against one turnover helped Baylor’s offense, and he added two steals. He found ways to contribute even when his own shots weren’t falling.

In a closer game, Mingo might have gotten more attempts and a chance to improve on his 25% shooting. But Baylor didn’t need that, and his passing contributed to the Bears' productive day on offense.

Sign up for our Free Newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.