Baylor's Cameron Carr Lands No. 13 in NBA Mock for Bears' Back-to-Back Lottery Bid

Since the 2021 NBA Draft, Baylor has had nine players selected to play in the league, but just three of them have been lottery picks. And when the 2026 NBA Draft comes and goes, that number could increase to four.

Cameron Carr has emerged as one of the hottest players following an incredible Combine. Carr erupted in the 5-on-5 scrimmage and showed he can score at will — something Baylor fans grew to know.

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Due to his strong performance, Carr has seen his name rise up the rankings. In CBS Sports' latest NBA mock draft, Carr has risen into lottery status. With the No. 13 pick, the Miami Heat took Carr in this mock.

"..His nearly 7-1 wingspan exceeds that of both AJ Dybantsa and Caleb Wilson. Throw in the second-best standing vertical leap of anyone at the combine and you get a rare combination of skill and tools that has Carr coming off the board earlier than expected," CBS Sports wrote.

Would be Baylor's first back-to-back lottery drafts since 2021-22

Baylor has seen its players go in the lottery once ever and that was back in the 2021 and 2022 NBA Drafts. In 2021, Davion Mitchell went ninth overall to the Sacramento Kings, and then in 2022, Jeremy Sochan went ninth to the San Antonio Spurs.

Looking back at the 2025 NBA Draft, star freshman VJ Edgecombe went third overall to the Philadelphia 76ers — while enjoying a very nice rookie season.

If Cameron Carr can sneak his way into the lottery — he's clearly already in the discussion — it would be the second time ever for the Bears.

Carr's rise can only help Baylor

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Losing a player like Cameron Carr, along with Tounde Yessoufou, is no easy fix. Scott Drew is tasked to win games without his two highest scorers from last season, but Drew has done filled his roster, and the Bears are looking to improve off of last season.

However, losing talent isn't always a bad thing. Baylor has the ability to pitch to top prospects what the brand can do for them. Scott Drew is as good of a college coach as there is. He's been around for some time, and knows what it takes to win a national championship.

Almost every kid wants to make it to the NBA, and Baylor can sell that. Seeing its top players selected in the lottery is a huge selling point, and if Carr has a chance to make it back-to-back years for the Bears.