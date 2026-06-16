The Baylor Men's Basketball conference opponent slate was released this past weekend, and Baylor fans have heavily scrutinized it for several reasons. While their frustration is understandable, there is a silver lining that some Baylor fans may be missing.

While conference scheduling is an algorithmic endeavor, there needs to be fail-safes so the schedule can be as entertaining as possible for fans, respect the schools' history, and be fair and balanced competitively.

What I Don't Like about the Conference Slate

I don't know if this conference schedule checks off all three of those categories. My biggest gripe with this schedule is what the Big 12 has done with one of its best rivalries, that being Baylor versus TCU. Baylor will only be traveling to the Horned Frogs this season, instead of playing home and away like they have since 2012. The Big 12 is breaking a 14-year streak of Baylor and TCU playing home and away in conference play.

While the Big 12 did protect its best rivalry of the past ten years with Kansas and Baylor playing home and away this season, the other home and away matchups that are scheduled are puzzling. Colorado and UCF, while admittedly "lighter" matchups when it comes to the Big 12, have no history in basketball with Baylor. Many fans would rather play their in-state rivals, Texas Tech or Houston, instead of the Big 12's recent additions.

Some Goods Things about the Conference Slate

As a Baylor fan, you want to play against your rivals, especially your local ones. But from a competitiveness standpoint, this schedule is not too bad. You avoid trips in hostile environments, specifically Iowa State and Houston, and your home and away schedule of Colorado, Kansas, and Central Florida should warrant at least four wins from six. While BYU, Texas Tech, and Arizona are tough road trips, the other three road trips are also quite manageable. You should expect Baylor to at least go three of six on the road as well.

This is a massive year for Scott Drew and the Baylor Basketball program. After the abomination that was last year, they have returned some quality role players, got rid of the dead weight, and made some exciting additions that have the potential to reach the expected heights that Baylor has had since winning the national championship in 2021. This is a pivotal season for the program; they not only need to make the tournament, but they also need to compete in the Big 12 and live inside the top-25.