Baylor Lands Commitment From Glass-Cleaning Forward, Will He Start for the Bears?

Baylor basketball has been making some huge announcements on Wednesday, and this adds to the pile.

UAB forward Evan Chatman has been in Baylor's sights over the last week after scheduling a campus visit for Monday the 20th, and it seems Scott Drew got the job done yet again.

Evan Chatman

Chatman averaged 8.8 points and 8.8 rebounds a game at UAB last season, breaking out with several double-double games. He also had four games with over 15 boards, which will take a huge load off of Baylor's current center, Juslin Bodo Bodo, who will need all the help he can get coming back from injury.

The 6' 8", 220 lbs forward showed out in UAB's win against Memphis (a team whom Baylor lost to early in the season), logging 22 points, 8 rebounds and shooting 4-6 from deep.

The Texas native will be playing his second season of basketball less than an hour from his hometown, Harker Heights. Chatman is listed at 6' 8" and weighs 220 lbs.

How does he fit?

Mar 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears center Caden Powell (44) | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

At the power forward position, Chatman is a great piece for Baylor basketball to bring in; with the potential scoring prowess of the Bears' backcourt, the transfer could hopefully focus on bringing down boards and playing solid defense in the paint.

Bodo Bodo, Chatman, and the new addition of Isaac Celiscar could make the Bears a very glass-dominant team after being below average in the statistic last season (8th in the Big 12), with Caden Powell carrying a heavy load.

Will Chatman start?

Evan Chatman (15) | Stu Boyd II-The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With all the new additions, it is hard to know for sure who will lock down the starting positions. The rotation can also vary heavily, as we saw last year with injuries and underperformance.

But if I had to guess right now, Chatman would get the nod for the power forward position. He allows the Bears to play big and dominate the glass; his scoring potential is also a plus, as he has shown he can explode for big points on any given night.

Chatman also has plenty of time to take a step in his game before the start of the season in the fall. If the transfer can develop some defense and consistent three-point shooting, he will absolutely secure the starting spot until he proves otherwise.