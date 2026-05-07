Grading All of Scott Drew's Transfer Portal Moves Over the Offseason

Players can no longer enter the transfer portal, and Scott Drew is likely through with roster construction for the 2026 offseason. The Bears lost their two stars of last season as Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou are NBA-bound, but Baylor basketball has a bright outlook for the upcoming season, mostly thanks to how Scott Drew has been able to utilize the transfer portal.

Here is a list of all of those transfer portal adds — plus freshman Dylan Mingo who was committed to North Carolina — along with a grade that predicts how well they will fit into the Bears' program.

Evan Chatman: B

Chatman is a transfer from UAB, averaging 8.8 points and 8.8 rebounds a game at the American Athletic Conference. His rebounding prowess, defense, and impressive athleticism get Baylor fans excited for the power forward.

Chatman would certainly be an A-grade transfer if not for what Baylor saw last year out of a similar product: Michael Rataj was coming off an impressive season at Oregon St. and was supposed to be a force on both sides of the ball for Baylor. Instead, Rataj effectively played himself off the court in Big-12 games.

Feb 7, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew talks with Baylor Bears guard Michael Rataj (12) | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

While Chatman should not be knocked for Rataj's performance, he proved that transferring into the Big 12 from a less competitive conference is no easy task.

Brett Decker Jr.: B+

Most teams in the country could use a shooter as talented as Brett Decker Jr., a guard who shot over 47% last season at Liberty (a mark that was second-best in the country).

Decker Jr. will likely come off the bench for Scott Drew, and while his defense could be a concern, his upside as a knockdown shooter that spaces the floor outweighs the concern on the other side of the floor.

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Liberty Flames guard Brett Decker Jr. (4) | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The good news for Decker Jr. is that he won't have to be a multidimensional scorer like he had to at Liberty; he will have true point guards in the Mingo brothers who can get him open looks from beyond the arc.

Isaac Celiscar: A

Celiscar ranked as the No. 110 transfer, according to On3, after he earned himself all Ivy League honors in his second year at Yale.

The forward's shooting ability and versatility make him a great fit. Celiscar could slot in at forward or small forward for the Bears, giving them some options to play big with Celiscar, Chatman, and center Juslin Bodo Bodo.

Dec 29, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Yale Bulldogs forward Isaac Celiscar (8) | David Leong-Imagn Images

According to EvanMiya's player ratings, Celiscar was the second-best Ivy League offensive player in the league with an offensive rating of 5.47 for the Bulldogs.

Kayden Mingo - A+

Whether his brother Dylan Mingo was Baylor-bound or not, the addition of Kayden Mingo is an excellent pickup for Scott Drew.

What is most exciting about Kayden Mingo is his on-ball defense, which the Bears needed more of last season. If the Penn St. transfer can take another step in his shooting, he will be a huge weapon for the Bears.

Feb 28, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Kayden Mingo (4) | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Dylan Mingo - A++

While he wasn't a transfer, he was committed to another program. Baylor fans were ecstatic when the No. 1-ranked point guard officially committed to play with his brother in Waco, and rightfully so. The New York native is expected to be one of the guards in the country with his athleticism and competitiveness.

Dylan Mingo is the best fit because the team is built around him; he is the piece Scott Drew had eyes on before last season even ended.