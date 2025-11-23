PFF grades, snap counts following Baylor's crushing loss to Arizona
Another bad loss by the Bears.
Baylor needs one win to gain bowl eligibility, but it didn't come against Arizona. In fact, the Bears were routed in a 41-17 defeat by Arizona. QB Sawyer Robertson had one of his worst outings of the season after looking pretty solid in the first half.
Baylor didn't score in the second half and Robertson threw for 162 yards, one TD, and two interceptions. The only bright spot was WR Josh Cameron, who caught six passes for 71 yards and a score.
Here are Baylor's PFF grades and snap counts to know.
Top 10 Offensive Players
- RB Caden Knighten - 72.5 grade
- C Coleton Price - 67.4 grade
- WR Josh Cameron - 66.0 grade
- TE Matthew Klopfenstein - 65.4 grade
- RB Bryson Washington - 62.7 grade
- TE Michael Trigg - 62.6 grade
- RT Kaden Sieracki - 62.1 grade
- RB Michael Turner - 61.7 grade
- LG Ryan Lengyel - 56.6 grade
- WR Jadon Porter - 55.3 grade
Bottom Five Offensive Players
- RG Koltin Sieracki - 47.4 grade
- WR Kole Wilson - 48.2 grade
- LT Sean Thompkins - 50.1 grade
- WR Kobe Prentice - 53.9 grade
- WR Ashtyn Hawkins - 54.0 grade
Top 10 Defensive Players
- S Tevin Williams - 75.3 grade
- Edge Emar'rion Winston - 73.5 grade
- Edge Matthew Fobbs-White - 72.0 grade
- S Kendrick Simpkins - 69.1 grade
- S Jacob Redding - 68.9 grade
- S Tyler Turner - 68.9 grade
- S Devyn Bobby - 68.2 grade
- DL Cooper Lanz - 64.1 grade
- DL Devonte Tezino - 63.2 grade
- LB Keaton Thomas - 62.9 grade
Bottom Five Defensive Players
- CB Reggie Bush - 31.7 grade
- LB Kyland Reed - 49.6 grade
- S DJ Coleman - 51.9 grade
- DL Jackie Marshall - 52.5 grade
- CB LeVar Thornton - 53.2 grade
Snap Counts To Know
- LT Sean Thompkins played in all 83 snaps, despite having back-to-back bad performances per PFF
- WR Kobe Prentice played 28 snaps, the most since Week 8
- RBs Caden Knighten and Bryson Washington played 30 snaps each
- RB Michael Turner was right behind them with 23 snaps
- Freshman Kamauryn Morgan saw double-digit snaps (15) for the first time since Week 8
- Edge Emar'rion Winston saw 42 snaps, the most since Week 8
- LB Kaleb Burns' playing time has taken a hit, he saw just one snap on defense
