This is Dave Aranda’s key to victory over Houston
On Saturday, the Baylor Bears (5-6) and the Houston Cougars (8-3) will battle on the banks of the Brazos in the final regular season game for both teams. In a season that has not gone quite the way the Bears wanted it to, there is but one opportunity left for a positive outcome and potentially extending the season for one more game.
What Dave Aranda said…
In his weekly press conference, Baylor coach Dave Aranda identified a key to victory over the Cougars on Saturday: stop their talented quarterback Conner Weigman and the Houston rushing attack. In a story by Trent Knoop on Baylor Bears ON SI, Aranda said this about Weigman,
“You know, he's comfortable in the pocket. I think he can identify coverage, rotation, and throw the ball to the open guy. I think he's got ability to scramble, make plays when there's stuff not early apparent in the down where there's guys open.”
“And I think there's more and more as the seasons progress, more and more designed quarterback runs where he's got a lot of yards and they've been able to run the ball and win some games with him as a leading rusher,” Aranda said.
Winning with Weigman
With Weigman at the helm, the Cougars have improved significantly over last season, gaining four more victories in the win column and scoring 14 more points per contest.
In addition to over 2,200 yards passing, 20 touchdowns and eight INTs, Weigman has enhanced another weapon in his repertoire: running with the pigskin. Weigman has added 523 rushing yards and nine more scores to his stat sheet. As the leader in rushing TDs for the Cougars, Weigman has produced 69 percent of the scoring when running the football.
Coming off a loss to TCU last Saturday, Weigman carried 15 times for 114 yards, but was held out of the end zone. However, Weigman has posted two games with multiple rushing touchdowns and two games of over 100 yards on the ground.
In addition, Weigman is ranked fourth among Big 12 quarterbacks in rushing yards, behind only Utah’s Devon Dampier and BYU’s Bear Bachmeier.
However, Weigman has not found the endzone running with the football in two consecutive games. Any other time, that would bode well for Baylor.
Baylor must bear down
However, the Bears defense will be challenged to stop Weigman and the Cougars running game. Baylor has given up over 500 yards rushing and nine touchdowns in the last two games, which has mired Baylor in the quicksand of a losing streak.
Aranda’s defensive 11 has to be in the right place at the right time, every time, to make plays. The Baylor defenders must prevent the explosive plays that have plagued them the last two outings, two losing efforts that allowed 96 points scored against them.
The Bears need one win in this final regular season matchup to become bowl eligible, a potentially positive ending to a season that has seen enough chaos and uncertainty to drive fans crazy and drive others to the deer stands across the Waco area.
A win would be a nice gift for the seniors on Senior Day at McLane Stadium. A win and a bowl berth would be a gift from the football gods; a gift wrapped in green and gold.
