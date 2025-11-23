In a disastrous season, Baylor can actually go bowling
For some, if not most, the 2025 Baylor football campaign cannot come to an end fast enough. A two-game losing streak where Baylor has given up 96 points in those two defeats and turned the ball over five times. A forgettable season that, unbelievably, still has a flicker of light at the end of a long, dark and formidable tunnel.
On Saturday, the Bears (5-6) can still become bowl eligible with a win over the visiting Houston Cougars (8-3) in the final regular season game for both teams. Kickoff is set for 11 A.M. CST at McLane Stadium.
Houston Cougars
The Cougars reeled off four straight victories to start the season. Under head coach Willie Fritz, Houston has increased their win total by four over last season and are scoring 14 more points per game.
The Houston offense is triggered by quarterback Conner Weigman, who has accounted for over 2,700 total yards and 29 touchdowns. Weigman leads the team with nine rushing touchdowns. He has thrown eight INTs and has completed 63.5 percent of his passes.
Running back Dean Connors leads the team with 800 rushing yards, but he has not scored a rushing touchdown in five games. Other than Weigman and Conners, no one else has scored a rushing TD for the Cougars.
Wide receiver Amare Thomas is ranked third in the Big 12 Conference with 809 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He has hauled in 50 passes.
On defense, the Cougars are led by defensive linemen Carlos Allen Jr. and Eddie Walls III. Allen has posted 72 tackles, seven tackles for loss and one forced fumble.
Walls has made 53 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, five pass breakups and nine QB hurries.
The Cougars’ secondary has been active over the last two games, posting five INTs. That includes the three they picked off in the loss to TCU on Saturday. Of those three INTs against the Horned Frogs, defensive back Will James intercepted two of them.
Baylor Bears
In the loss to Arizona, the Bears ran 18 more plays than the Wildcats (78 to 60). In addition, Baylor held the ball for five minutes longer. But the Bears could not stop Arizona and get the win.
Quarterback Sawyer Robertson is still tied for the lead in passing touchdowns in the FBS with 30 and has thrown for 3,372 yards. Robertson has thrown four TD passes over the last two games. But he has also thrown 11 INTs, including four in the last two games, both losses. Arizona scored 13 points off of Baylor turnovers (3) on Saturday.
Against Arizona, Robertson’s yards per pass attempt was a measly 4.9 yards per pass, his lowest of the season. When you call for a bubble screen on 3rd down and 15 that gains only two yards, the vertical passing game was non-existent and the play-calling was questionable. That is mind-boggling when you have a quarterback with an arm like Robertson behind center.
On the perimeter, receiver Josh Cameron consistently stands out. Over the last four games, Cameron has caught 26 passes for 275 yards and five touchdowns.
It is Senior Day on Saturday, and the Bears want to send these senior players off in style with a win and newly anointed as bowl eligible.
