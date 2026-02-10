How to Watch, Final Score Prediction for Baylor Basketball vs. No. 22 BYU

The Bears won two of their last three games, but Baylor dug itself a big hole and it needs a big win on its resume. That could begin Tuesday night, hosting No. 22 BYU. The Cougars have lost their last four games and BYU wants to get back in the win column itself, but anytime you go on the road in the Big 12 — it's never easy.

Baylor, which is 3-8 in conference play, welcomes back former freshman sensation Robert Wright III, who transferred to BYU after one season in Waco. There is a little more on the line than just winning a basketball game for Baylor. The Bears need a win to boost their tournament resume and a win against their former player would be icing on the cake.

Here's how you can see the game, our prediction, and some notes.

How to watch

Day: Tuesday, Feb. 10

Tuesday, Feb. 10 When: 6:00 p.m. CT

6:00 p.m. CT TV : ESPN2

: ESPN2 Announcers: Mike Monaco and Miles Simon

Mike Monaco and Miles Simon Radio : Baylor Sports Media Network

: Baylor Sports Media Network Where: Foster Pavilion (Waco, TX)

Leading Players

Baylor

Points: Cameron Carr - 19.6 PPG

Rebounds: Caden Powell - 6.8 RPG

Assists: Obi Agbim - 3.4 APG

Steals: Tounde Yessoufou 2.1 SPG

Blocks: Cameron Carr - 1.3 BPG

BYU

Points: AJ Dybantsa - 24 PPG

Rebounds: Keba Keita - 7.4 RPG

Assists: Rob Wright - 5.0 APG

Steals: Richie Saunders - 1.8 SPG

Blocks: Keba Keita - 1.9 BPG

Score Prediction

It can't be understated how badly Scott Drew and Baylor need a win against BYU. The Bears are a perennial NCAA Tournament team and, as of now, Baylor is fighting for its tournament life.

But as stated above, Rob Wright will come back to Baylor for the first time since transferring — I wonder how he will be greeted? Foster Pavilion is going to be loud on Tuesday and the Bears are going to be ready to play.

William Purnell-Imagn Images

BYU has three players who average 17 or more points, including phenom AJ Dybantsa. The Bears will need to control him as much as possible and force Wright and Richie Saunders to beat them. On the flip side, Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou need the games of their lives, with solid production from Obi Agbim.

This is bold, but I think Baylor gets a big home win.

Final score: Baylor 78, BYU 75

Game Notes

Tuesday will be the return of former Baylor player Rob Wright III, who played his freshman season with BU.

Wright holds the single-season (148) and single-game freshman assist record (13) at Baylor.

The last time the Cougars played in Waco, BU won 81-72 on Jan. 9, 2024.

BU is coming off of going 1-1 in the past week, where it earned its third conference win vs. Colorado.

Baylor went head-to-head with No. 7 Iowa State at Ames, with eight lead changes before falling 72-69.

Baylor is shooting 45.5-percent from the field and averaging 73.0 points in its last five games versus 40.1-percent field goals and an average of 66.8 points in its first five games of the conference season.

