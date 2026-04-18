Miami (OH) Transfer Eian Elmer Emerging as Potential Fit for Baylor

Miami (OH) transfer Eian Elmer is reportedly down to Baylor and Wisconsin after the junior visited both programs. The Redhawks had a perfect 31-0 regualr season and Miami (OH) won its first NCAA Tournament game before getting eliminated by Tennessee.

The Redhawks had a good team this season, and Elmer was a big part of it. The 6'6" junior from Kentucky started every game for Miami (OH) this past season and finished the year averaging 12.7 points and led the team with 5.9 rebounds per game. He was a very good three-point shooter, averaging 42.9% from deep — also leading the team.

Both Baylor and Wisconsin are intriuiging spots for Elmer after spending his career in the MAC, he could go to either the Big 12 or Big Ten and make an immediate impact. But let's dive into why the fit with the Bears makes sense.

The need of threes

Baylor enjoys shooting the three ball, but the Bears struggled from deep this season. Baylor ranked No. 14 in the Big 12, averaging just 33% from deep as a team. Baylor relied on Obi Agbim and Cameron Carr when it needed a shot from deep, and while Isaac Williams improved a ton, there just weren't many three-point threats on the team.

Baylor already added Liberty transfer Brett Decker Jr., who was one of the best three-point shooters in the nation last year. Elmer isn't far behind him, and adding the Miami (OH) transfer along with Decker Jr. would give Scott Drew two immediate threats to space the floor.

Penn State transfer Kayden Mingo is coming over and he was not a good three-point shooter. But he's versatile and can attack the rim. He also enjoys finding the open shooter, and if he is on the court with Decker Jr. and Elmer — Baylor could be amongst the best three-point shooting teams next season.

Defensive presence

Baylor had issues stopping the opposition last year, especially late in games. The Bears didn't have a ton of depth and Baylor's starters would wear down and teams would hit some crucial shots late in the game.

But the addition of Elmer would help a lot with that. He was one of the top defensive players in the MAC last season and he could add his veteran knowledge to the team.

Standing at 6'6", 215-pounds, Elmer is built and can defend multiple positions on the court. He would likely take Cameron Carr's role on the defensive end of the court, and could take the opposition's best player.

Go grab some boards

Not only does Elmer pride himself on his defense, but he was the best rebounder on Miami (OH) last year. He would've ranked right around Tounde Yessoufou and Cameron Carr last season.

Elmer is a true three-and-D player and there wouldn't be any selfishness with him on the court. Elmer, being a veteran, knows what it takes to come into a program and win. Elmer would have to play alongside Mingo and potentially his brother, five-star Dylan Mingo.

Elmer would certainly be a solid addition to the team and would make an impact in all sorts of areas.