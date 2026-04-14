Why Brett Decker's Commitment Matters for Baylor Basketball

News broke on Saturday morning that Baylor had reached an agreement with Liberty guard Brett Decker Jr.

The sharpshooter was ranked second in the nation in 3-point percentage last season among qualified shooters (47%) and was being sought by teams like Texas Tech, Louisville, and Kentucky.

Decker will bring instant value to Baylor Basketball. Here are three ways he makes the Bears better:

"Shooters shoot"

Mar 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Cameron Carr (43) reacts to his three point basket | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

While this is obvious and Baylor's three-point shooting was not abysmal last season, one cannot overstate the value of a near 50% deep ball shooter with a quick release.

While Baylor had a handful of guys that could get hot in a given game, there wasn't anybody besides Cameron Carr that demanded constant respect beyond the arc.

Furthermore, any worry that Decker's play won't translate to the Big 12 is somewhat foolish. While defense will step up, he will have a better head coach and better guards to play off of.

A gunner like Brett will be able to adjust to his surroundings. As Hall of Famer Reggie Miller once said, "Shooters shoot."

Spacing the floor

Shooting talent like Decker Jr. demands a talented, alert defender all over the floor. While Baylor is likely still in search of a true point guard, such an addition will take pressure off current Baylor ball handlers like Isaac Williams IV and JJ White.

Feb 17, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Isaac Williams IV (10) | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

The Liberty transfer will greatly benefit from a pass-minded point guard that can draw in defenders while driving to the rim; a player archetype like Jeremy Fears Jr. for Michigan St. would be ideal in the Bears' lineup.

Decker Jr. will be a threat that subtly makes the game easier for everyone else on the floor.

Pressure release

Brett Decker is expected to be a set-it-and-forget-it starting shooting guard for the Bears in 2026-27; if he maintains an average above 15 points per game, this will take a tremendous load off of scorers like Isaac Williams and future transfer portal rotation pieces.

If Decker Jr. were on the team with Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou in the Bears' last season, the stars wouldn't feel pressure to score 20+ points a game in order to win.

He will likely remind Baylor fans of MaCio Teague, a 47.8% three-point shooter and unsung hero in Baylor's title run in 2021.

Wish we could see Brett Decker in the tournament. Elite shooter off the catch & bounce, 47% from 3, 70% at the rim, 98th percentile in TO%. Analytical darling. 2028 draft guy to watch. Will be on 2027 draft boards too.



pic.twitter.com/oob9NGyFIT — JPR (@Scouting_Col) March 22, 2026

It is also a promising sign that Baylor locked down Decker Jr. over other high-major teams. Does this mean Scott Drew is promising unsigned players a stellar season? Or is Baylor opening the checkbook a bit more than they have in the past?