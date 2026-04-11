Baylor Lands Transfer Commitment From Prolific Three-Point Shooter

After losing Obi Agbim, and likely losing Cameron Carr, Baylor needed to add some guard play to its roster. In particular, the Bears need some three-point shooting on their team heading into the 2026-27 season.

And that's what Baylor got on Saturday.

The Bears landed a transfer portal commitment from Liberty standout Brett Decker Jr. on Saturday afternoon. Decker Jr. just finished his sophomore season with the Flames and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Decker Jr. was one of the top three-point specialists in the nation this past season. Attempting seven three-pointers per game, Decker Jr. finished second in the nation, behind Iowa State's Milan Momcilovic, making 47.1% from deep.

But he wasn't just a three-point shooter. Decker Jr. averaged over 33 minutes per game, and did it all for Liberty. He put up 16.9 points per game for the Flames and shot nearly 50% from the field. He averaged close to three rebounds per game, too.

The 6'3" guard from New York should immediately fill a role for the Bears next season.

NEWS: Liberty transfer guard Brett Decker Jr., one of the best shooters in the country, has committed to Baylor, he told @On3.



The 6-3 sophomore averaged 16.9 PPG this season, shooting 47% from three, which ranked second in the nation.https://t.co/P2CLLLO2iq pic.twitter.com/2TpxRzTOXD — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 11, 2026

Decker Jr.'s background

The 6'3" guard was a three-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, per 247Sports. His only known offer came from Liberty.

Following is stellar play this season, Decker Jr. was named as a Conference USA First-Team Honoree.

Decker Jr. played in all 34 games for the Flames this season, being the centerpiece of their offense. His 16.9 points per game were up from his freshman season, in which Decker Jr. averaged just 4.4 points. Even in his freshman campaign, Decker Jr. saw action in 26 games, but saw just 6.9 minutes per game.

Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Looking ahead to how he fits with Baylor, as of now, he would slot in beside Isaac Williams in the starting lineup. Decker Jr. isn't the ideal point guard, and we would assume the Bears are searching for that.

Baylor will likely get JJ White back, who suffered a season-ending injury this past season, and he could be the assist guy Baylor needs. Williams is another option to play on the ball next season, but Baylor is certainly in need of a true point guard to run its offense. This past year, we saw how things worked with trying to make Agbim into a true point guard, when really, he was a '2'.

The Bears lost Tounde Yessoufou to the NBA Draft, which will open up shots for a guy like Decker Jr., whose specialty is making shots.