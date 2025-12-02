Stock up, stock down for Baylor fooball's loss to Houston and the season
The Baylor Bears came up short in their comeback attempt Saturday afternoon; and thus, came up short of being Bowl-eligible. The Bears lost to the Houston Cougars, 31-24. After getting all the way down to the Houston 13-yardline, the Bears would fail to convert on 4th and 10; and the game and season were over.
Stock Up - Dan Hochstein
Finally, I gave out a winner in my weekly best bet article! Like most weeks, the prop I gave out was off to a good start in the first half (Sawyer Robertson Over 271.5 Pass Yards). Remaining true to every other week of the season - the over would come down to the last drive, with Robertson needing 25 yards to achieve it. On the very first play of the drive - Robertson connected with Baylor wide receiver, Kobe Prentice, for 42 yards and cashed the pass yards prop. Robertson finished with 309 passing yards.
It was a blast writing the weekly betting articles, even with an awful record. I appreciate everyone who read them throughout the season.
Stock Down - The Baylor Bears Football Team (as a whole)
The Bears had high expectations heading into the season, but ultimately, the defense in which we were worried about was way worse than expected.
Baylor was one of a handful of teams thought to have a chance at winning the Big 12, but in order to do that they would need the defense to step up. Well, the defense did the opposite of that, and was one of the worst in the Big 12 - finishing 12th in total defense.
The offense was inconsistent, and was not able to overcome their bad defensive counterpart. Sawyer Robertson was hot-and-cold, going from huge yardage numbers to underperforming numbers with turnovers as well. The running back group showed promise, but also lacked consistency and had their struggles with staying healthy.
More From Baylor On SI
- Baylor football reportedly dismisses former defensive starter
- How the transfer portal is Dave Aranda's last resort and only hope at Baylor
- Baylor loses second top commitment in two days after a flip to Michigan
- Everything Dave Aranda said after Baylor's loss to Houston, turning the page to 2026
- What Dave Aranda said to the media about 2026 priorities