Baylor football boasts two of Big 12's top-10 commitments in 2026 class
With 16 commitments, Baylor football currently has the 25th-ranked class, according to Rivals. The Bears have landed three commits recently, but also lost a cornerstone when safety Jordan Deck flipped from Baylor to Michigan.
While it was a tough pill to swallow, Baylor is still recruiting among the best in the Big 12 Conference. The Bears currently have the second-best 2026 recruiting class in the conference, and according to Rivals, Baylor has two of the top-10 commitments in the Big 12.
Five-star OT Kelvin Obot leads the way, who committed to Utah. But after Obot, you can see there is a Baylor commit towards the top. Four-star edge rusher Jamarion Carlton is ranked as the No. 4 prospect in the Big 12. 247Sports ranks Carlton the highest, at No. 34 in the country.
Then at No. 7 in the Big 12, CB Jamarion Vincent slots in. The Waco (TX) prospect is also ranked the highest on 247Sports, which ranks Vincent as the No. 76 prospect in the 2026 cycle.
According Rivals, Baylor, Houston, and Arizona State all have two of the top-10 commitments in the 2026 cycle.
Dave Aranda and Baylor are recruiting at a high level, and the Bears should remain a force in the Big 12 for years to come.
