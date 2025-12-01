Former Baylor Bears are making their mark in the early stages of the NBA season
The NBA season is nearly two months old and nine former Baylor men’s basketball players are currently on an NBA active roster and receiving regular minutes on a nightly basis.
Below is a quick rundown of how all nine players are doing during the first half of the 2025-2026 season.
Keyonte George (Point Guard, Utah Jazz)
Despite a historically bad performance on Sunday night, George is quickly becoming one of the young stars of the Association. The third-year guard is averaging 22.5 points per game along with 6.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds. Before the scoreless game on Sunday, George had scored 20-plus points the previous six games, including three 30-point efforts. At this rate, George could be headed to his first all-star game appearance.
VJ Edgecombe (Shooting Guard, Philadelphia 76ers)
Edgecombe has settled into a consistent complementary role on a 76ers squad that has superstars Joel Embiid and Paul George returning from injury in recent days. With the returns, Edgecombe’s role may change once more. The rookie scored seven points in 21 minutes on Sunday night after returning from a three-game absence of his own. For the season, Edgecombe is averaging 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.3 steals across 36 minutes per game.
Jeremy Sochan (Small Forward, San Antonio Spurs)
Things are just not quite working out for Sochan in San Antonio, despite Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle being out with injuries. Sochan’s minutes are fluctuating, and he has not taken advantage of the opportunity when he does get good minutes. For the season, Sochan is averaging 5.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 16.2 minutes per game.
Royce O’Neale (Small Forward, Phoenix Suns)
O’Neale just continues to play his role as a complementary veteran playing good basketball. The ninth-year vet is averaging 11.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals across 30 minutes per game. O’Neale is also averaging a career-best 42% from three-point range.
Ja’Kobe Walter (Shooting Guard, Toronto Raptors)
Walter has seen an uptick in his role the past two weeks (26 minutes per game) with the Raptors suffering multiple injuries in the playing rotation. Walter has scored in double-digits three times in the past seven games, including season-high 16 points versus the Nets on 11/23. For the season, the second-year guard is averaging 5.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1 steal across 15 minutes per game.
Davion Mitchell (Point Guard, Miami Heat)
Due to injuries, Mitchell has finally gotten the chance to be used more and take on more of a ball-handling responsibility. Mitchell is a walking double double with his scoring prowess and passing vision. For the season, the sixth-year guard is averaging 9.7 points, 7.6 assists (7th in the NBA), 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game where is playing just over 30 minutes per game.
Yves Missi (Center, New Orleans Pelicans)
Missi missed a batch of games to start the season, and it seemed he was falling out of favor with the hot start from rookie teammate Derrik Queen but Missi has seen his minutes consistently sit in the 20–30-minute mark. The young big man has shown off his talent on both sides of the ball recently, including a 14-point, 14-rebound performance against the Bulls on 11/24. For the season, Missi is averaging 6.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 blocks across 20 minutes per game.
RayJ Dennis (Point Guard, Indiana Pacers)
Not much to say when it comes to Dennis now as he has been a healthy DNP in six of the past eight games. For the season, Dennis is averaging 4.9 points, 2 assists and 1.6 rebounds across 12.8 minutes per game.
Taurean Prince (Small Forward, Milwaukee Bucks)
Prince went down with a herniated disk in his neck in early November and had surgery shortly after. The latest update from the Bucks says Prince is out indefinitely with no timetable for return. Before the injury, Prince was averaging 6.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1 assist across 21 minutes per game.
