No. 16 Baylor makes early statement with upset win over No. 7 Duke
No. 16 Baylor women’s basketball opened the 2025–26 season in style — and in control.
Behind 24 points from Taliah Scott, the Bears stunned No. 7 Duke, 58-52, inside Adidas Arena to begin the year 1-0 and deliver one of the biggest opening-night statements in college basketball.
The matchup — the first nationally televised game of the new season — featured runs on both sides before Baylor’s defense and execution took over down the stretch.
Scott Leads the Way in Baylor Debut
After trailing 33-29 at halftime, Baylor responded with a 14-10 third-quarter push to even the score before taking control in the fourth. Scott scored 15 of her 24 points in the second half, including several key baskets that kept the Bears in front as Duke tried to rally.
“Yeah, I think we just came out more aggressive. Right? We knew it was going to be a tough game,” Scott said after the win.
“We knew that Duke was going to come out physical, especially the start of the fourth quarter. Right. It's the last quarter. Everybody's trying to win. And so we came out. We matched their physicality. We were executing our offense and we just got good stuff. And credit to my teammates for getting me open, setting me up.”
Defense and Team Execution Seal the Upset
Baylor’s defense dictated the pace from start to finish, holding Duke to just 19 second-half points. The Bears finished with nine blocked shots, four steals, and 14 points off 15 Blue Devil turnovers, showing the kind of defensive discipline that defined the Collen era.
Kendra Littlepage-Buggs recorded her 31st career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, while Kiersten Johnson matched her career high with eight boards and scored the first points of Baylor’s season. True freshman Marcayla Johnson and newcomer Yuting Deng each contributed their first career points in critical moments as the Bears’ bench provided timely sparks.
Scott credited the team’s defensive tone and shared commitment for the win. “I think Coach Nikki did a really great job of getting us into actions that we would be successful in and credit to my team,” she said.
“I think everybody played their role amazing tonight. I think if you were the one to screen Buggs, all of them were setting great screens. I posted setting great screens. Jana [Van Gytenbeek] was getting the ball to me in a perfect spot, right? It was just a team effort and it all started defensively. I think we came out, set the tone defensively and we got good stuff on offense.”
A Historic Win Abroad
The victory improved Baylor to 16-1 when playing outside the United States and 1-0 all-time when competing outside North America, marking another unique milestone for the program.
Baylor returns home Sunday to Foster Pavilion to host Lindenwood at 2 p.m. CT.