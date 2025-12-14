Taliah Scott injury derails Baylor as Texas dominates in rivalry return

Baylor’s upset hopes against No. 2 Texas took a devastating turn Sunday when scoring leader Taliah Scott was forced to leave the game with a painful right foot injury midway through the second quarter.

The 13th-ranked Bears were already facing an uphill battle in Austin, but Scott’s exit altered the game’s trajectory immediately. The sophomore guard went down after her right foot rolled awkwardly while attacking the basket, stepping on the foot of Texas guard Jordan Lee as she split two defenders near the baseline.

Scott remained on the floor in visible pain as play continued briefly at the other end. Once action stopped, she covered her face with a towel while an athletic trainer attended to her. She was eventually helped off the court and did not put any weight on her foot as she headed toward the locker room, an ominous sight for a Baylor team built around her offensive production.

Baylor’s Offense Collapses After Scott’s Exit

Scott entered the matchup averaging 23.8 points per game, second in the Big 12 and the clear engine of Baylor’s offense. In just 14 minutes before the injury, she scored nine points on 2-of-8 shooting while going a perfect 3-for-3 from the free-throw line.

Without her, Baylor struggled to generate offense at every level. No Bears player finished the game in double figures, a stark reflection of how much scoring responsibility Scott carries. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs finished with six points and a game-high 14 rebounds, providing effort on the glass but little relief on the scoreboard.

Turnovers and interior breakdowns compounded the problem. Baylor committed 30 turnovers that led to 42 Texas points and was outscored 50-20 in the paint, allowing the Longhorns to control the game physically and rhythmically. Texas consistently turned Baylor’s mistakes into transition baskets, building separation quickly once Scott was no longer on the floor.

The Longhorns rolled to an 89-54 victory, led by Madison Booker, who finished with 27 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. It marked Texas’ first matchup against its former Big 12 rival Baylor in nearly two years, and the gap was evident.

Another Cruel Setback for Scott

For Scott, the injury carries added weight given her recent history. The sophomore transfer was limited to just three games last season at Auburn due to a wrist injury that ended her year prematurely. In those games, she averaged 20.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and two assists, flashing the same scoring polish that made her one of the most impactful transfers in the country.

Scott arrived in Waco as one of the most complete scorers in the college game, capable of creating her own shot, drawing fouls, and anchoring an offense late in possessions. Her health has been central to Baylor’s early-season success and its Big 12 ambitions.

Now, the Bears wait for clarity. Sunday’s loss was lopsided on the scoreboard, but the greater concern lies ahead. Baylor’s ceiling looks drastically different without Scott, and her status will shape the Bears’ outlook moving forward far more than the final score in Fort Worth.

