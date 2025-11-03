Stock up, stock down after Baylor football's blowout win over UCF
The Baylor Bears put a hurting on the UCF Knights with a 30-3 blowout win. The Bears were desperate for a win, coming off two losses in a row. Last week’s loss to Cincinnati was the nail in the coffin for the Bears reaching any preseason goals this season. With nothing left to play for, but each other and themselves, Baylor put together one of their best games of the year.
Stock Up - The Baylor Defense
The stock of the defense could not have been lower after last week’s loss. The Knights have not been a high-powered offense this year, but it is still an accomplishment for the Bears to shut down a Power Four conference team. The Baylor defense was able to hold UCF to only 225 yards of total offense; and the 3 points they gave up were the fewest of the season.
Stock Up - Caden Knighten
After Bryson Washington went down with an injury - Caden Knighten was given the opportunity to be the lead running back, and he took full advantage of it. Knighten had his first 100-yard game of his career, with 104 yards rushing on 21 carries. He also made one catch for 22 yards, which brought his total scrimmage yards to 126. Knighten contributed throughout the season, with his biggest game against Oklahoma State, but this past game against UCF surpassed it.
Stock Down - No One
For the first time this season, I cannot come up with anyone nor a specific group to single out for having a bad game. Sure, the offense could have been more efficient, but there is no one to pick on after putting up 30 points. The defense has been an easy target for stock down, but as you read up above, it was finally their turn to make a stock up.