3 Keys to Baylor basketball defeating Norfolk State

Coming into the season, the expectations for this iteration of Scott Drew's Baylor Bears were all over the place. Some were saying this team had the potential to be the best in the Big 12, while others believed that Baylor would be lucky to make the tournament in March. From Baylor's first few games in the season, it is clear that Drew yet again has another very talented team, with the tools to make some noise in the Big 12.

With that being said, the Bears are coming off a very disappointing loss to Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers. In a game where freshman Tounde Yessoufou played to his potential, not much else was going the right way for the Bears. Baylor's other shining star, Cameron Carr, finished the game shooting 20% from the field on 3 for 15 shooting. Give credit to the Memphis defense, which found ways to knock Baylor out of its rhythm and turned the Bears over 13 times. Additionally, the Tigers found scoring from guard Zach Davis and forward Aaron Bradshaw, both of whom have not had the best starts to their season but were great on Saturday.

Baylor Bears guard Cameron Carr (43) reacts after a three point basket against the Memphis Tigers during the first half at FedExForum | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

With another early-season loss in the books, the Bears must refocus to finish out their non-conference schedule, and up next is Norfolk State Spartans. Similar to last game, below I list 3 keys in order for Baylor to come away from this matchup with a win.

1. Win the Rebounding Battle (Especially the Offensive Glass)

The Bears are currently ranked as the best offensive rebounding team in the Big 12 and one of the best overall rebounding teams in the country, averaging 15.1 total rebounds per game. If the Bears can take control of the glass on both sides of the ball and use their length to their advantage, the Bears will have a huge advantage when it comes to second-chance points.

2. Take Advantage of Home Court

Last but certainly not least, the home-field advantage. So far this season, the Baylor Bears are undefeated on their home court. The Spartans have not won a game on the road yet. While those stats are both likely to change later in the season, for now, the Bears must take advantage of their hometown crowd and use that to their advantage.

3. Continue to shoot the ball efficiently

So far this season, the Bears have shot the ball at a relatively high clip, around 47%, which is almost 5% higher than what Norfolk State has been averaging. If Baylor's stars continue to do what they do, and their guards continue to make the right passes, the Bears should cruise past the Spartans comfortably.

Memphis Tigers’ William Whorton (12) looks to make a play against Baylor’s Tounde Yessoufou (24) during a game on Dec. 6, 2025 at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn. | Stu Boyd II-The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

