'Simplifying the Game Plan': How Baylor’s defense found a new identity against UCF
The Bears played their best defensive game of the year Saturday against UCF, something that can be attributed to Dave Aranda simplifying the game plan leading up to the matchup. After the win Saturday, Aranda said, "We were able to simplify some things, you know, if there are five calls, today there were three (calls). I think we really honed in on their core stuff, and they ran their core stuff. I think in the past, maybe there have been too many calls."
Dave Aranda has been known to run complicated, sophisticated defenses that, with the correct personnel, are very effective. On Saturday, Aranda decided to simplify his defense, with fewer checks and adjustments pre-snap, allowing his players to do their jobs more effectively. With fewer checks pre-snap, the defense does not have to communicate as much, avoiding confusion and allowing the Bears to play faster. With fewer calls, the defense disguises coverages more confidently and avoids any sort of hesitancy, allowing for full aggression and focus.
Aranda seems to have conceded that he was maybe complicating things too much for his defense in recent weeks, admitting the unit was probably overloaded mentally. Too many checks, too many adjustments, too many coverage variations; all leading to confusion and slow play. The players on the field mentioned the simplified defensive scheme as well.
When asked how the Bears' Defense was able to hold the UCF to their lowest rushing total of the season, starting defensive end Jackie Marshall said, "Simplifying the game plan...playing fast, and not having to think so much." The defensive improvement was evident: the defense was near-perfect, with no busted coverages, no missed assignments, and no wrong gap-fits. While there were still a few missed tackles, the Bears can still consider Saturday’s defensive showing a clear step in the right direction.
The Bears can now get healthy and prepare for another run-heavy offense as they welcome the Utah Utes to Waco Saturday after the BYE week. It will be interesting to see whether Aranda continues with this "keep it simple" philosophy or tries something new against the 7-2 Utes.