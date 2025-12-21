3 transfer portal QBs Baylor football could pursue for 2026

QB Sawyer Robertson was second in the nation, averaging 306 yards per game through the air. He threw 31 touchdowns on the year, and Dave Aranda and OC Jake Spavital will be looking for a new QB to feature in Waco.

The Bears currently have Nate Bennett and former Auburn transfer Walker White on the roster. While both will be competing to start in 2026, Baylor might opt to look at the portal in hopes of bringing in someone who has 'done it' on the college level. With Aranda's future in some doubt, he needs to add some key pieces via the portal.

While the portal doesn't open until Jan. 2, there have been some QBs who have announced they intend to enter. Here are a few QBs who are entering that Baylor should pursue.

DJ Lagway -- Florida

Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The two-year Florida starter announced he was entering the portal with two years of eligibility remaining. This match makes the most sense for both parties. Lagway's father played at Baylor and Lagway grew up as a big Baylor fan.

The Bears were the first team to offer Lagway, and Baylor was a finalist in his recruitment. He had an up-and-down career with the Gators. After a sensational freshman year, Lagway threw for 2,264 yards, 16 TDs, and 14 INTs this year.

Baylor's QB-friendly offense could be favorable for Lagway, and it's the splash Bears' fans are looking for.

Josh Hoover -- TCU

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Hoover, the Rockwall, TX prospect, announced he was leaving TCU after a storied career. Hoover is likely looking to go somewhere bigger where he can contend for a national title, but it's worth Baylor making a call.

Hoover is one of the top passing threats in college football. This past year, Hoover threw for 3,472 yards -- 7th in the nation -- along with 29 TDs and 13 INTs.

Hoover would likely have a Robertson-type season in 2026 with how much the Bears like to throw the football. It would be a great fit for both parties, but Baylor would have to do some convincing to get Hoover in Waco.

Trey Owens -- Texas

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This would be more of adding a QB to go compete with Bennett and White, but the talent is undeniable. Owens, the Cypress (TX) native, was high on Baylor coming out of high school but chose the Longhorns.

In his two years with Texas, he attempted four total passes. Owens was an elite passer in HS, a four-star recruit, who threw for 3,303 yards with 43 TD and 5 INT in his senior year.

The Bears could go this route, but it's not a done deal that Owens would come in and start in Year 1 over the current backup options.

