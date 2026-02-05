Everything Scott Drew and Company Said After the Bears' Statement Win

"Baylor played like they wanted to turn their season around," said Colorado Head Coach Tad Boyle in the press room after suffering a 19-point loss to the Bears.

He's right. Scott Drew says that "everybody stepped up" in the must-win game against the Buffs. Coach Drew often likes his teams to have equal scoring, but one can't help but point to the performance of freshman Tounde Yessoufou.

The "man amongst boys," according to Coach Tad, had 27 points while ripping down 7 boards. When asked about Tounde's performance, Scott Drew simply said that he "took the shots that we practice" and "he let the game come to him."

Baylor's Tounde Yessoufou (right) speaks to media alongside head coach Scott Drew. | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

Yessoufou was hitting shots from all over the floor, 10-16 from the field. Plainly, he looked like a future NBA player.

Scott Drew also pointed out that "offense was efficient," turning the ball over only nine times in the match.

Turnovers have been a big problem for the Bears this season, with an assist-to-turnover ratio hovering under 1:1. Wednesday was a different story, with an impressive 17:9 AST/TO.

Baylor Bears guard Obi Agbim (5) drives to the basket. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The Colorado head coach had high praise for the "big three" (Obi Agbim, Cameron Carr, and Tounde Yessoufou) at Baylor, who combined for 65 points.

When asked about the trio, Coach Drew said, "If you've got three that are going, it's really hard to stop a team." Agbim, Carr, and Yessoufou will be looking to stay hot through the remainder of the season.

This Wednesday night game had the lowest student attendance since the construction of the Foster Pavilion. Drew, Yessoufou, and Agbim were all asked about it; they were first of all grateful for the fans that did make it out to the game, and that "[The team] loves the fans to death," said Tounde.

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Scott Drew also remarked that "there wasn't anything to prove" to the fans, and "you always find out who's with you in the hard times."

The Baylor Bears are gearing up for what will be a prove-it matchup against the Iowa State Cyclones. "Strap it on, because [Iowa State's] the real deal," exclaimed Tad Boyle. But Coach Drew says "the game is slowing down" for his players, and the coaching staff "is doing a good job knowing where to put them" as conference play goes on.

Agbim and Yessoufou explained how this team has gotten a taste and "is hungry" for more, but they are "taking it one game at a time." With a trip to Ames in their sights, Tounde says that "we ain't got nothing to lose."

More from Baylor on SI