Scott Drew Calls Out His Home Crowd Before Game Against Robert Wright III and BYU

You may have heard by this point that there’s a big basketball game in Waco tonight between the Baylor Bears and BYU Cougars.

Baylor is coming off a disappointing loss to Iowa State, where a late comeback fell just short against the Cyclones. Baylor is running out of time to string together some wins, or make a statement about whether or not they’re a team worthy of an NCAA Tournament bid.

BYU has had its struggles in conference play at just 5-5, but they are 17-6 on the season. They also boast one of the best players in the country with AJ Dybantsa, who is likely to be a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Another player of interest, however, is someone who used to be a friend of the Bears who has since turned into an enemy.

Robert Wright III returns to Waco

Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Robert Wright III looked like he was going to be a budding star in Waco after setting the single season record for assists with 148. He also dropped 13 dimes in a game once, which gave him the single game record as well.

Instead of turning into a star at Baylor, Wright III, as seems to be the norm in college sports these days, moved on, entering the transfer portal in April and signed with BYU shortly after leaving.

The news that Wright was leaving came as a surprise to Baylor’s coaching staff, and they may have built their roster differently had they known he was going to leave.

One of the issues at Baylor this season has been shoddy point guard play.

Now, Wright returns to Waco for the first time since leaving, and the Bears are desperate for a win.

Perhaps upstaging the game, they want a measure of revenge against their former point guard.

In his pre-game press conference, Scott Drew had one simple request. Make a lot of noise, and make things uncomfortable.

"Rob's a great young man. We like cheering for him a lot more than playing against him but it is what it is as college athletics. So anybody that comes in here shouldn't feel comfortable and the louder we are the more intimidating we are the better. It helps our team



"I mean we expect our crowd to be intimidating and as long as we don't cross the line that's part of the home court advantage,” Drew said on Tuesday.

“At the end of the day, I know when when we go on the road you face hostile crowds and that's why it's partly hard to win on the road. And again, Rob when he played here, a lot of good memories. Obviously, It's hard anytime people leave your program, but that happens more and more you prefer to be not after they sign a contract with you. But it is what it is."

Making noise should be a given to try and get every advantage possible to the home team. Baylor needs every edge it can get, and perhaps this igniting of the home crowd will give the men on the court an extra boost of energy to pull off an upset.

