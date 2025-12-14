Dave Aranda gets a coaching evaluation from his former boss

The 2025 Baylor Bears football season has been scrutinized with a magnifying glass since the Bears finished with a 5-7 record. It was the fourth losing campaign in six seasons under Aranda since he took the head coaching job in 2020.

Aranda’s former boss at LSU, Ed Orgeron, has expressed his feelings about the Aranda regime in Waco and in a story by Daniel Hager of On3, Orgeron issued his own evaluation of Aranda’s tenure and what he must do going forward.

“First of all, I’m a big fan of Dave’s,” Orgeron said on the Dec. 9 episode of ‘‘. “He was a great coach for me, and he gave a lot to LSU. I do believe, just like me now (no difference), he’s a better defensive mind than I am and a lot more cerebral than I am. I doubt he only made a 10 on his ACT, know what I’m saying? But, just like myself, I had to get great players and great coaches.

“I don’t think he’s hit that mark yet on an overall basis. He might have had it in spots here and there, but I think in order for Dave to be a great head coach, he has to be surrounded by great assistants and great players. Whether or not he can do it next year, I surely hope so. He’s a great person.” Ed Orgeron on Dave Aranda

Aranda has posted a 36-37 record in Baylor with just two winning seasons, including a 12-2 season in 2021 and a Big 12 Conference title. The Bears were picked to win the Big 12 this season, based on Baylor returning 18 starters.

Aranda hired a new defensive coordinator, Joe Klanderman, from Kansas State. The Bears defense needs a new infusion of defensive philosophy. Klanderman plans to do just that with a ball-hawking defense that focuses on forcing turnovers.

Aranda and the Bears must recruit talented players from the transfer portal. Baylor will lose offensive skill players at quarterback, receiver and tight end and three starters on the offensive line. Safety DJ Coleman has already announced his intention to transfer, as have other players. Aranda must re-recruit his starters and key contributors on his defense now to maintain a baseline of talent and experience.

Though Aranda got the thumbs up to coach another season, one would think the clock has to be ticking on the Aranda’s tenure and his coaching seat will be a raging inferno from now until next season.

