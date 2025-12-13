Starting Baylor O-lineman to enter the transfer portal

Baylor has lost a few players on the defensive side of the field to the transfer portal, but now the Bears have lost their first big contributor on the offensive side. Tackle Sean Thompkins intends to enter the transfer portal when it opens on Jan. 2.

Thompkins was inserted into the starting lineup for the final five games of the season for the struggling Sidney Fugar. Thompkins, a redshirt sophomore, struggled, though. According to Pro Football Focus, Thompkins had a 48.1 run blocking grade -- the worst of any lineman on the team. His pass blocking wasn't much better with the same 48.1 grade and worst on the team.

Baylor offensive lineman Sean Thompkins is set to enter the portal with 2 years of eligibility, a source told ESPN. The 6-5, 300-pound Thompkins finished the season starting at left tackle for the Bears. pic.twitter.com/yx1b7ByHIK — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 13, 2025

Thompkins allowed four sacks this season during his playing time, which was the most of any Baylor player. While Thompkins is leaving and Baylor has to replace 460 snaps, this attrition might not be the worst. The Bears are going to lose a few key linemen to graduation and Dave Aranda will have to retool the O-line through the transfer portal.

Thompkins' background

The Covington (GA) Newton prospect came to Baylor as a three-star prospect in the 2023 class. He was ranked as the No. 626 prospect, per the Composite.

Thompkins had a fairly good offer sheet that consisted of Florida, Kentucky, Auburn, and Tennessee, among others. He won second-team honors for the 2021 All-Region 7A Team

Other losses on the O-line

With the news that Thompkins is set to leave, Baylor will also have to replace Ryan Lengyel and All-Big 12 member Omar Aigbedion. Center Colton Price could come back another year if he wants to.

Baylor had a small 2026 recruiting class, so Aranda and Co. will have to make it up via the portal this winter when it opens. The Bears should be hungry and aggressive to bring in talent on both sides of the football.

