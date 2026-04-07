Three Things Baylor can Learn from Michigan's National Championship Run

The college basketball season is in the books with the Michigan Wolverines knocking off the Connecticut Huskies for their first national championship since 1989.

Michigan was arguably the best team in the country from the start of the season until the very end when they raised the trophy above their heads.

That was the Baylor Bears in the not so distant past. Scott Drew and company took home a national championship during the 2020-21 college basketball season.

This year? They were not even in the running. Baylor missed the tournament all together and were forced to play in a meaningless postseason tournament where they ultimately bowed out against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday.

The same day the Final Four was being played, an event Baylor typically aspires to play in.

They did not this year, but what are some things they can learn from the team who did ultimately hoist the trophy at the end of the year?

Find the Fits

One point that was made throughout the final weekend of the college season was the amount of transfers that were on everyone’s roster, but especially Michigan’s.

You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who is thrilled with the state of college athletics at this point, but the rules are what they are at this point in time.

Michigan’s starting five in the championship game were composed of players who did not begin their career at Michigan.

That fact drew some criticism throughout the weekend about how Michigan had the best team money could buy.

That was not the narrative in the offseason. Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan’s best player, was at UAB a season ago. With all due respect to UAB, that doesn’t mean that Lendeborg was Duke’s best player and Michigan stole him away with a better offer.

The moral of the story here is that Michigan’s transfer portal class was composed of players who fit exactly what Dusty May wanted them to do. They were able to get in sync early, and ultimately roll through the NCAA Tournament.

Contrast that with arguably the biggest transfer in Baylor’s portal class, Michael Rataj. Rataj was supposed to be one of the stars of Baylor’s team, and instead was one of the biggest disappointments in all of college basketball.

Cameron Carr had some nice moments, but there still feels like there was some meat left on the bone for him at Baylor.

Whoever Baylor brings in via the portal needs to fit better as to what Scott Drew and his staff are asking them to do.

That’s the state of college basketball right now. Baylor has had no problem embracing that. They simply need to find the right guys for the 2026 season.

Size Matters

Michigan’s frontcourt was dominant throughout the year. Aday Mara, Morez Johnson Jr, and Yaxel Lendeborg, formed one of the most dominant front courts in all of college basketball. It’s one of the biggest reasons that Michigan was able to win the national championship.

Baylor’s frontcourt was a struggle throughout the season. James Nnaji was a controversial signing by the Bears and did not work out. Caden Powell was inconsistent. The biggest disappointment of the season was Michael Rataj, who was supposed to be one of their stars, but fell out of favor and onto the bench by the end of the season.

Baylor will need to hunt some size to rebuild their frontcourt both in high school, and in the transfer portal.

Own the Moment

One thing about Michigan’s roster that was truly striking throughout the course of the tournament was they never played with any fear. The biggest shot of the season was drilled by a freshman from Flint, Michigan when Trey McKenney knocked down a three that was the decisive blow in the title game against Connecticut.

There was no hesitation from McKenney on that play. There was no hesitation from any of Michigan’s top players when it was time for them to make a big play.

Baylor’s season saw too much hesitation from its stars like Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou. Big shots were often left for Obi Agbim, and they were not the greatest looks either.

Whoever is on Baylor’s roster next year needs to rise to those occasions like the top players for Michigan did throughout the year.