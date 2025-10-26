What to watch for between Baylor basketball vs. Indiana (exhibition)
After taking down Grand Canyon in its first exhibition game, Baylor is back in action on Sunday when it travels to Indianapolis to take on Indiana. Both programs are in similar boats. Baylor lost all of its players from last year's team and had to rebuild from the transfer portal and the recruiting cycle. Whereas the Hoosiers fired Mike Woodson and started nearly from scratch as well after hiring Drake's Darian DeVries.
Prior to the game, here are some things to watch.
1. Can Baylor continue to shoot free throws at a high clip?
One area that killed Baylor during the FISU University Games was the lack of free-throw shooting. In the finals, the Bears killed themselves with poor free-throw shooting, which ultimately cost Team USA the Gold. But fast forward to the Grand Canyon exhibition game, Baylor shot 93% from the charity stripe.
Following the game, Scott Drew commented on how much better his team was shooting free throws and it was something they've worked on. Going up against Indiana, the Hoosiers are going to test the Bears on Sunday and IU might be more physical. If Baylor can get to the line and shoot efficiently, that bodes well for the season right around the corner.
2. Do any of the bigs step up in Juslin Bodo Bodo's place?
High Point transfer Juslin Bodo Bodo is expected to miss the IU game -- after missing the first game agagainstanst Grand Canyon. Bodo Bodo is also expected to be the starting center for Baylor this season, but when he was out against Grand Canyon, Scott Drew opted to start a small lineup without a true center.
Both Caden Powell and freshman Mayo Soyoye played, but neither did much -- neither recorded a single rebound. It's not known how long Bodo Bodo will miss. The Bears hope he is ready by opening night, but Baylor needs a big man to step up in his place. Powell and Soyoye are the only two options Drew will have who could make any impact down low in Bodo Bodo's place.
3. Will freshman Tounde Yessoufou seize the star role
Baylor went from VJ Edgecombe to Tounde Yessoufou and the five-star freshman was impressive against Grand Canyon. He drilled five 3s and scored a team-high 21 points for the Bears. With so many new players on the squad, we don't really know who the 'go-to' guy will be for Drew and Co. but Yessoufou has a great chance to be that guy.
He won't need to do it all, however. Baylor has some other good scoring options like Obi Agbim, Dan Skillings, Michael Rataj, and Cameron Carr -- who could get hot on any given night.
How to watch
- When: 12 p.m. CT
- TV: Big Ten plus
- Streaming: B1G+ is offering a one-time package to view the game for $8.99. You can purchase that HERE
- Radio: Baylor Sports Media Network
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, IN)