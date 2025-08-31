PFF grades: Top Baylor offensive players in loss against Auburn, snap counts to know
Baylor started the season with a home loss against Auburn, a game that a lot of people had the Bears winning. Dave Aranda's squad lost start defensive end Jackie Marshall early in the ball game and Baylor struggled to defend the run following. Auburn rushed for 308 yards on the ground -- 137 of that came from QB Jackson Arnold.
Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson threw for 419 yards in the game and three scores, but even Robertson looked 'off' at times. The Bears made a late run in the game, but a ball fell through tight end Michael Trigg's hands and Baylor walked off with a 38-24 loss.
How did Baylor's offense grade out? Here are the top players from PFF in the ball game.
Top 10 offensive grades
1. WR Kole Wilson - 84.8 grade
2. WR Kobe Prentice - 76.9 grade
3. RB Bryson Washington - 68.1 grade
4. WR Josh Cameron - 64.8 grade
5. T Kaden Sieracki - 64.3 grade
6. WR Ashtyn Hawkins - 64.1 grade
7. G Omar Aigbedion - 63.9 grade
8. TE Michael Trigg - 61.1 grade
9. RB Caden Knighten - 60.3 grade
10. QB Sawyer Robertson - 60.1 grade
Snap counts to know
- WR Ashtyn Hawkins led all playmakers seeing 78 out of 79 possible snaps
- Transfer WRs Louis Brown (17 snaps) and Kobe Prentice (16 snaps) didn't see too much playing time
- Just two running backs saw the field against Auburn. Bryson Washington (58 snaps) and Caden Knighten (21 snaps)
- TE Michael Trigg was on the field for 69 snaps
