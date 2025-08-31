ESPN's advanced analytics doesn't give Baylor much of a chance against SMU
The Baylor Bears took a hard loss on Friday -- a game many thought they would win. Baylor went right down the field on its first two drives, but ended with just three total points. On the other side of the ball, the Bears forced a three-and-out from Auburn and the defense gained major confidence. However, that quickly ended.
Jackie Marshall suffered an injury during the Tigers' second drive, and it was all Auburn after that. The Tigers would gain 307 yards on the ground and Baylor had no answer for Jackson Arnold. The Auburn quarterback rushed for 137 yards and two scores with his legs. Following a 38-24 loss, Baylor will now have another big game on its plate.
This Saturday, during Week 2 action, Baylor will head to SMU for a contest with the Mustangs. SMU made the College Football Playoff last season, and the Mustangs kicked things off with a 42-13 win over East Texas A&M in Week 1.
According to ESPN, the FPI favors SMU in this game. The Baylor Bears have just a 33.1% chance of beating SMU this Saturday, according to ESPN's matchup predictor.
Quarterback Kevin Jennings will be another tough matchup for Dave Aranda's defense. Jennings, a dual-threat quarterback, didn't use his legs much in Week 1. He threw for 260 yards, two scores, and one interception. He carried the ball just six times for 12 yards and a score.
In 2024, Jennings ran for 354 yards and five scores. While Jennings isn't a run-first player, he can beat you with his legs. Coach Aranda will have to make sure his team is tackling better -- after suffering from 22 missed tackles in Week 1 -- and they are gap disciplined against SMU.
Baylor and SMU will square off on Saturday at 11 a.m CT.
