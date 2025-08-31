PFF grades: Top Baylor defensive players in loss against Auburn, snap counts to know
Baylor started the season with a home loss against Auburn, a game that a lot of people had the Bears winning. Dave Aranda's squad lost start defensive end Jackie Marshall early in the ball game and Baylor struggled to defend the run following. Auburn rushed for 308 yards on the ground -- 137 of that came from QB Jackson Arnold.
Head coach Dave Aranda said tackling was the biggest issue in the 38-24 loss, and according to Pro Football Focus, Baylor missed 22 tackles as a team. Safety Tyler Turner and defensive lineman Devonte Tezino each had three missed tackles.
Following the home loss to Auburn, PFF graded each Baylor defensive player. Here are the top 10 standouts and some snap counts to know.
Top 10 defensive grades
1. CB Tevin Williams - 70.2 grade
2. S Devyn Bobby - 70.1 grade
3. CB Caden Jenkins - 68.6 grade
4. S Jacob Redding - 67.3 grade
5. Edge Cooper Lanz - 66.5 grade
5. CB Kendrick Simpkins - 66.5 grade
7. LB Keaton Thomas - 65.4 grade
8. CB Calvin Simpson-Hunt - 65.2 grade
9. Edge Ronnie Mageo - 64.3 grade
10. CB DJ Coleman - 63.4 grade
Snap counts to know
- Texas A&M transfer Samu Taumanupepe played just 7 snaps in Week 1
- FIU transfer and tackling machine, Travion Barnes, played in 15 snaps
- LB Phoenix Jackson played the second-most snaps of any linebacker with 34.
- CB LeVar Thornton led all corners with 51 snaps
- Edge rushers Cooper Lanz and Emar'rion Winston led all edge rushers, seeing 55 and 45 snaps, respectively.
