Baylor Football: Stock up, stock down after Week 1 loss to Auburn

Who impressed? Who struggled?

Dan Hochstein

The Baylor Bears fell to the Auburn Tigers in their Season Opener, 38-24.

With every game of the season - someone’s stock rises, and someone’s stock falls. Unfortunately, the Baylor Bears - as a whole - saw their stock fall last night. Despite his big numbers, Sawyer Robertson certainly had his struggles. The Defense missed tackle after tackle. However, the pass-catching crew showed flashes of why this team could be hard to stop.

Stock Up - Kole Wilson

Wilson had a breakout game, with the third 100+ yards receiving game of his career. Wilson caught 8 passes for 134 yards, including a 57-yard reception in the first quarter. Wilson was fast and elusive, also making some difficult catches. The receiving core had a great game, but Wilson proved to be an important part of this potent passing game.

Stock Down - The Run Defense

The Run Defense was almost nonexistent. The Auburn Tigers looked like they could do whatever they wanted, when rushing the football. Jackson Arnold rushed for a career-high 137 yards with two rushing touchdowns. Damari Alston averaged 5.3 yards a carry, with 16 attempts for 84 yards and a rushing touchdown. The Tigers' offense rushed for 308 yards, averaging six yards an attempt. The Bears had 22 missed tackles, looked out of position, and just flat-out could not stop the run. If Baylor wants any chance of being a contender to win the Big 12, they have to get this run defense fixed. Baylor's next game is against SMU, which has questions in the run game - after the departure of their star running back, Brashard Smith. The Bears will hope to shore up the run defense against a unit still working through personnel changes.

The Bears take on SMU this coming Saturday, September 6 at 11 am CT. We will see if Kole Wilson can keep his stock rising, and if the Baylor run defense can keep its stock from plummeting.

