Colts vs. Texans Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 18
The Houston Texans have clinched a playoff spot and have a chance to win the AFC South for the third straight season, but they’ll need some help. First and foremost, though, they need to take care of business in Week 18.
The Texans have won eight straight games and should make it nine on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts have lost six straight games and seven of their last eight to fall out of playoff contention.
Can the Texans win and cover in their season finale?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends, and my prediction for this matchup in Week 18.
Colts vs. Texans Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Colts +10.5 (-115)
- Texans -10.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Colts: +455
- Texans: -625
Total
- 39.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Colts vs. Texans How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 4
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Colts record: 8-8
- Texans record: 11-5
Colts vs. Texans Betting Trends
- The Colts are 8-7 against the spread this season.
- The Texans are 9-7 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 8-8 in the Colts' games this season.
- The UNDER is 11-5 in the Texans' games this season.
- The Colts are 4-4 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Texans are 5-3 against the spread at home this season.
Colts vs. Texans Injury Reports
Colts Injury Report
- JT Tuimoloau – questionable
- Dalton Tucker – questionable
- Tyler Goodson – questionable
- Tanor Bortolini – questionable
- Sauce Gardner – questionable
Texans Injury Report
- Trent Brown – questionable
- Jamal Hill – questionable
- Aireontae Ersery – questionable
Colts vs. Texans Key Player to Watch
C.J. Stroud, Quarterback, Houston Texans
The Texans’ defense is what makes them so scary, so if C.J. Stroud can lead the offense on efficient drives, they could be a tough out in the playoffs.
Stroud has been up and down this season, and didn’t have a great game in Indianapolis back in November. He managed to rack up 276 yards on 22 of 35 passing, but didn’t throw a touchdown while getting picked off once.
The Colts' defense hasn’t been great in recent weeks, so we’ll see if Stroud can get a confidence-building game heading into the playoffs.
Colts vs. Texans Prediction and Pick
The Texans are the better team and have more motivation, and the spread reflects that at -10.5. Still, I think Houston will be able to cover that against a Colts team starting Riley Leonard under center.
Houston covered as -10 favorites in a 40-20 win over the Cardinals a few weeks ago, and Indianapolis has losses by 21 to San Francisco and 17 in Jacksonville in its last four games.
The Colts shouldn’t be able to get more than a score or two while the Texans get into the mid-to-high 20s.
Pick: Texans -10.5 (-108)
