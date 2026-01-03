Potential Baylor starting QB enters the transfer portal
In this story:
It's no secret that Baylor has to find a new starting QB for 2026. Sawyer Robertson is gone and he was one of the top passers in college football last year. The transfer portal will be a legit option for Dave Aranda and the Bears -- especially with the news that a backup is leaving the program.
Former Auburn QB Walker White is leaving Baylor after one season in the program. White was a former top recruit in the 2024 cycle, but things haven't worked out for White in college. Not only did he come to Waco to backup Robertson, but he was No. 3 on the depth chart in 2025, behind Nate Bennett.
The former Arkansas prospect was ranked as a high four-star recruit coming out of college. White was considered as the No. 107 prospect in the 2024 class and the No. 8 QB in the nation. He held offers from Auburn, Alabama, Clemson, and Miami, among others. White had just five pass attempts for Auburn in 2024, and didn't see game action for Baylor this season.
Baylor's QB room
With White gone, Baylor still has Nate Bennett, who attempted seven passes this season in spot duty for Robertson. Outside of Bennett, the Bears have freshman Edward Griffin and incoming freshman Quinn Murphy.
While Baylor has Bennett, who could start in 2026, it's very likely that the Bears look toward the portal to at least bring in competition. But there is one name in particular that is linked to Baylor and that's former five-star QB DJ Lagway.
Lagway's father played for Baylor and the Bears were a top team in his recruitment. But the former Texas prospect chose to play for Florida, where he started most of his freshman season and all of his sophomore year with the Gators.
Lagway had an up-and-down season in 2025, but a change of scenery should do him well. Lagway was a top-five prospect in the 2024 cycle and should be a top priority for Aranda and Jake Spavital in the transfer portal.
More From Baylor On SI
- Baylor transfer portal tracker: Every player coming in and out of the program in 2026
- Baylor offers the Southland Freshman of the Year in the transfer portal
- Versatile SEC transfer OL lists Baylor among his schools to visit
- Baylor targets JUCO star lineman Kaden Briggs to rebuild defensive line
- National publication links Baylor to a top-10 transfer target
Trent is the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI and also serves as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines on SI. His work has additionally been featured on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow TrentKnoop